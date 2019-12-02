Cheyenne O’Grady Selected to Play in All-Star Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas tight end Cheyenne O’Grady will play in an all-star game.

The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl announced the selection of O’Grady on Monday.

Welcome to #Pasadena | The #NFLPABowl would like to welcome #Arkansas TE CJ O'Grady (@Cheyenne_Ogrady).



A prolific pass-catcher, CJ finished his #Razorbacks career with 87 catches for 967 yds and is the school’s all-time TDs leader by a TE with 12. #TightendU #MakeYourMarkinLA pic.twitter.com/JhXPqMbQaN — The Collegiate Bowl (@NFLPABowl) December 2, 2019

O’Grady finished his career with 87 receptions for 967 yards and school record for tight ends with 12 touchdowns. The game will be played on Jan. 18, 2020, in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

O’Grady didn’t finish the season with Arkansas. His last game was against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. When he didn’t play in the Mississippi State game Arkansas head coach Chad Morris said O’Grady had stepped away from football.

He came to Arkansas as a four-star tight end from Fayetteville High School. O’Grady joins defensive tackle McTelvin Agim and linebacker De’Jon Harris playing in an all-star game. Agim and Harris are playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Jan. 18 in St. Petersburg, Fla.