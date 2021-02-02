Chelsea Dungee inspires 8-year old’s t-shirt for school

“I saw her, and I kind of just knew that was the one.”

8-year old Andley Lemley was a Chelsea Dungee fan from day one. So, when she had to come up with a t-shirt for the 100th day of school, Dungee was her inspiration.

“I thought about about how many points did Chelsea, like how long did it take her,” says Andley.

With the help of her mom Ashley, and a little math, they were able to create something one of a kind.

“We looked it up and it only took her 4 games to score 100 which is insane,” says Ashley Lemley, “She kind of came up with “It took me 100 days to be this smart and it took Chelsea Dungee only 4 games to score 100.”

Sporting her new shirt on Monday, not only did she get a lot of compliments at school, but her photo got a lot of love on social media.

Came up with this shirt idea on her own! @chelsea_dungee she literally might cry real tears when you graduate! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1h65MgmS7d — Ashley RIPA (@ashleylemley) February 1, 2021

Including a retweet from Dungee herself.

Andley and her friends are just small group of the next generation the Arkansas Women’s Basketball team is inspiring.

“She plays the same position as we and we happen to be the same number,” says Andley.

And her mom loves seeing the passion her and her friends have for Dungee and the entire team.

“They are so fun to watch, and watching her watch them is so cool.”