FAYETTEVILLE — Little Rock Mills Class of 2024 four-star defensive end Charlie Collins enjoyed his official visit and helped the team recruit last weekend.

Collins, 6-5. 265, was one of 15 recruits at Arkansas and left impressed with his future college team.

“It definitely set the tone high, my first official visit,” Collins said. “I’ve never been through this process before, never been able to travel like this, and me and my family are really enjoying it.”

Collins and his future teammate at defensive end, four-star Kavion Henderson, recruited others while in Fayetteville. Collins talked about how the recruiting went on the uncommitted visitors.

“You could tell by social media how that went,” Collins said. “I think we got eventually got two players to commit … but we’ve been putting pressure on them throughout the whole weekend. At the same time, it hasn’t been overbearing where they’re too uncomfortable. Everybody can just relax and enjoy themselves.”

Collins and Henderson have 66 offers combined from colleges. They should be one of the best combos at defensive end in the SEC and nation.

“Dude is like my best friend,” Collins said. “We’re so close, our girls have gotten close. Both of us brought our girlfriends and we went out, we left our girls at the hotel together. That’s my boy, though, we’re locked in. This visit made it even better. We never met each other in person, everything’s been over the phone. This is our first time getting to hang out and kick it together. He’s my guy, I can’t wait to play beside him.”

Taurean Carter was Collins’ player host. He was impressed with what the current Razorback had to say.

“He’s an amazing guy, even better kid,” Collins said. “He’s really the role model type. We sat down and had a few talks. Yeah we went out and kicked it, but we sat down and had some business conversations too. He gave me some pointers, tools, we watched a little tape together, just sitting in his car watching a little film. It was just small things like that.”

Collins went on to pay compliments to all from the University of Arkansas involved in the weekend.

“Shout out to the Arkansas players, all of our hosts,” Collins said. “Golf was amazing, it felt real good being able to build a connection to the older players. They shared some of their stories. Just being able to talk to somebody who’s already been through the process.”

Collins also enjoyed the meal at Ruth’s Chris in Rogers as did the other recruits.

“I feel like, shout out to the staff, they do an amazing job making sure everyone feels loved and well taken care of,” Collins said. “Everybody knows we had 20, 30-some recruits here this weekend, but at the same time they’re able to take care of everybody’s families, meet everybody’s needs and just make it a personalized official visit.”

As a junior, Collins had 124 tackles, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, five recovered fumbles, four pass breakups and a forced fumble while helping Mills to the state playoffs.

