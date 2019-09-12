Chandler Morris Latest QB From NFL Hotbed State for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The NFL has 32 teams and eight of them started the season with starting quarterbacks from Texas high schools.

Bruce Feldman tweeted out the eight former prep standouts in Texas now starting in the NFL.

One quarter of the starting QBs in the NFL are from one state-Texas: Eight of 32: Drew Brees, NO; Andy Dalton, CIN; Nick Foles, JAX; Case Keenum, WAS; Patrick Mahomes, KC; Baker Mayfield, CLE; Kyler Murray, ARI; Matt Stafford, DET — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 12, 2019

An oddity of sorts is none of the eight played for the University of Texas despite three being from Austin. Four of the eight aren’t particularly tall by NFL Standards as was pointed out by one of Feldman’s followers on Twitter.

Yes, and they are not all tall. At least four of the eight (50%) are shorter than what teams were looking for until recently: Drew Brees, Case Keenum, Baker Mayfield, and Kyler Murray. Hurray! Size of the fight in the player, not the height of player in fight. 😉 — autumnanderson (@autumnanderson) September 12, 2019

Arkansas currently has five quarterbacks on scholarship with three from The Lone Star State. Arkansas also had a commitment from Highland Park’s Chandler Morris.

Morris is listed at 6-0, 178-pounds on the Highland Park roster with MaxPreps.com. Some recruiting services list Morris shorter than that though it seems, after standing next to him, he’s at least 5-11 with shoes.

Arkansas also has Nick Starkel (Argyle Liberty Christian) as its starting quarterback along with Ben Hicks (Waco Midway) and John Stephen Jones (Highland Park) from Texas. The other two are KJ Jefferson from Sardis (Miss.) North Panola and Jack Lindsey (Springdale).

Here’s the eight quarterbacks and their listed height, weight and college they entered NFL from since some played at more than one school.

Nick Foles, 6-6, 243, Austin Westlake (Arizona)

Kyler Murray, 5-10, 207, Allen (OU)

Baker Mayfield, 6-1, 220, Lake Travis (OU)

Patrick Mahomes, 6-3, 230, Whitehouse (Texas Tech)

Drew Brees, 6-0, 205, Austin Westlake (Purdue)

Case Keenum, 6-1, 215, Abilene Wylie (Houston)

Andy Dalton, 6-2, 220, Katy (TCU)

Matt Stafford, 6-3, 220, Highland Park (Georgia)