Chad Morris Welcomed, Hosted Former Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Coach Chad Morris has done a great job since coming to Arkansas making sure former players know they are welcome back at any time.

Saturday was no different as Morris opened the scrimmage to the former Hogs and then fed them afterward.

“First of all it’s great to have all of our former players back,” Morris said.

“We’ve got a big barbecue going on upstairs. I don’t know what our total number was, but when we called our team up at the end and brought all our former players up and their families, it was a lot of people around. Man, it’s really special to be able to bring those former players back in here and let them feel welcome. This is their home. There’s been a lot of sweat, and a lot of tears, a lot of laughter and wins. Some losses. More importantly, lessons in life are learned on that football field. To be able to bring those former football players back in here and to be around our current players is a very special day.

“It’s a unique opportunity. There’s only one Razorback and when you wear that logo on the side of your helmet, you become very unique. We want our players to understand how important it is to be a former player and to put the sacrifice in. So it’s great to have them back.

“I’m excited about going up and eating lunch with them and visiting with their families, as is our staff.”

Did the former players talk to the team?

“They didn’t,” Morris said. “But I just called our former players up. It had been a long morning. They’d been here … they were ready to go eat. They were giving me that look. When you look at former players and they give you that look, you know you’ve gotta let them go eat. They were hungry. Their families was hungry. The message was, our word today was ‘circles.’ About who you involve and who you put inside your circle. And so we talked about being a part of the Razorback former players, being in that circle and having that group around our football team.

“To let them know how important they are to us. There’s only one Razorback out there. Once you’re a part of this it’s really special. That was kind of my message to them, to everybody. Just asked the former players to chime in, if they’ve learned a lot of lessons in life that definitely helped them in success for later in life. They were all – there was a lot of absolutes out there. It was great to have them all back.”

The current players were very aware of some of their former heroes being at the scrimmage. Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool talked about it following the scrimmage.

“They were all out there and it was cool getting to see them come back,” Pool said. “Especially when we get to play for them because we look up to them.”