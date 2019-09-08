Chad Morris, Players React to 31-17 Loss to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Arkansas fell to Ole Miss 31-17 on Saturday night in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss went into intermission with a 10-3 lead and then scored first in the third quarter. However, Arkansas safety Kamren Curl stripped the ball loose from an Ole Miss player and sprinted 69 yards for a touchdown. His touchdown pulled the Hogs to 17-10 with 13:31 remaining in the game.

“Hit him up high, ball came out and just tried everything to get to the end zone,” Curl said. “Had to break a couple of tackles to get there. Teammates helped out with the blocking.”

Ole Miss thought scored on a 46-yard pass from Matt Corral to Elijah Moore with 11:09 remaining in the game to go up 24-10. Scottie Phillips iced the game with a 26-yard run with 6:03 remaining and Ole Miss leading 31-10.

Arkansas’ Nick Starkel, who played the entire second half in place of Ben Hicks, completed a 6-yard touchdown pass to Koilan Jackson with 1:21 remaining in the game. Connor Limpert’s PAT ended the night’s scoring.

Limpert also hit a 36-yard field goal with 8:19 remaining in the first half to pull Arkansas to within 7-3. He later missed a 46-yarder.

Chad Morris saw his SEC record fall to 0-9 at Arkansas. The Hogs are 1-1 now.

“All right, extremely disappointed,” Morris said. “Got a group of young men and coaches that are deeply invested in this program and there’s a lot of disappointment.”

Morris wants the team to be able to put this game behind them though and not let it effect them next week when Colorado State comes to Fayetteville. Following a loss to Colorado State last year the Hogs were blown out by North Texas the next week at home.

“Our first loss last year wound up beating us twice,” Morris said. “And as I shared with our team in there it’s about responding. That’s what we’ll do. We’ll get back on a bus, back on a plane and get to Fayetteville, and it’s about a response. We’ll be back at home next Saturday.”

Starkel completed 17 of 24 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown in his half of play. In the first half, Hicks completed 7 of 16 passes for 98 yards. Starkel also had a touchdown pass to Trey Knox called back due to an ineligible receiver downfield. Morris hedged on naming a starting quarterback next week.

“Well, we’re not going to address that right now,” Morris said. “This isn’t the time or place right now to address it. We’ll get back and evaluate like we always do. I thought that we needed a spark to start the second half.

“I thought it was unfair to Ben at times. We had a couple of busts on some routes. We had a couple of drops. We missed Devwah (Whaley) right down the middle. I thought it was time. We needed a spark and I wanted to see who could kind of give us a kick start in our offense in the second half.”

Morris was asked how he felt Starkel played?

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Morris said. “Had a couple of mistakes. We had a trick called and it was to the right and he threw it to the left. Again, those things happen at times. I thought he threw the ball well.”

Knox caught six passes for 84 yards with a long of 49. He talked about Starkel at quarterback.

“I think he came out and did a great job,” Knox said. “He didn’t have any momentum on his side. Just to come out and move the ball down the field was very impressive. I mean, he came out and did his job.”

What’s it like for a receiver when Starkel throws it?

“Oh, he spins it,” Knox said. “It whips through the air. It’s just so smooth to catch. He has a great arm. He’s a great talent, he’s smart. He’s picking up the offense. So I think he’ll be a great weapon for us.”

Morris also talked about how he felt Knox played in his second game in an Arkansas uniform. Morris was asked if he felt Knox was coming around better now that he getting over missing eight practices in fall camp?

“I thought so,” Morris said. “I thought Trey made some plays, which was good to see. There was a couple of others in there, a couple of opportunities I wish he had made. Again, I know he’s going to be a really, really good football player for us and he’s going to continue to get better.”

Arkansas started five true freshmen in the game including two new ones. Left guard Ricky Stromberg and defensive end Mataio Soli started in addition to Knox, Treylon Burks and Greg Brooks Jr.

“I thought that it was a couple of plays that we got TFL’d on that, again, when you play a freshman that’s going to happen,” Morris said. “Overall I thought he played well. He held up.

“I thought Soli played well. I thought Zach Williams played well. A lot of those freshmen – Greg Brooks – again those guys are going to learn as they go and right now they’re learning. It’s just unfortunate that we couldn’t come out of here tonight with a win. We’ve got a lot of ball left this year. There’s a lot of ball left this year.”

Arkansas was hoping to gain some early momentum with a win tonight in Oxford. Fans are growing restless of two consecutive bad seasons. What would you say to them?

“We’ve got a lot of young men in there and coaches who have invested, as our fans have, in this program,” Morris said. “We hurt. I promise you there’s a lot of hurt going on in that locker room with those young men and that coaching staff.

“But there’s only one thing we can do. We can either stay on the ground or we can get back up. The only way you fail in life when you have adversity is when you don’t get up. I promise you this. These young men will get back up. This coaching staff will get back up. And we’ll respond. We’re going to respond and we’re going to get better every week and whatever that looks like, that’s what we’re going to do. These guys have invested a lot in this program and we’re going to keep getting better.”

Sophomore linebacker Bumper Pool said don’t judge this year’s team on what happened last season.

“Our culture is so much different than it was last season,” Pool said. “We’re going to take this loss and the mistakes we made today and get it corrected Sunday, then we’re going to have a fresh mindset going into next week.”

Arkansas will host Colorado State on Saturday in Fayetteville. The game will kickoff at 3 p.m. The game will be televised on the SEC Network. Colorado State is 1-1 having lost 52-31 to Colorado in the opener and then downing Western Illinois 38-13 today.



