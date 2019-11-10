Chad Morris Out at Arkansas After a 4-18 record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is searching for another football coach following the dismissal of Chad Morris.

Morris, who compiled a record of 4-18 in just under two seasons with the Razorbacks, was let go following Arkansas’ latest loss. Morris failed to win an SEC game in his time with the Hogs and was 4-4 against non-Power 5 non-conference opponents.

When Morris was hired away from SMU it was thought he would bring an explosive offense to Fayetteville. Yet, in his 22 games with the Razorbacks Morris could never develop any consistency at quarterback. He started six different quarterbacks in the 22 games.

Following a 2-10 season in 2018 the expectations for a better season in 2019 were in place. Arkansas started the season 2-1 and it was hoped an explosive fourth quarter against Colorado State was something that would give the Hogs momentum. Instead, Arkansas lost to San Jose State the following week.

Morris’ record as a head coach in college is 18-40. Prior to college, he coached at various high schools in Texas compiling a record of 169-38. He was offensive coordinator and coached quarterbacks at Tulsa and Clemson before being hired as head coach by SMU for the 2015 season. Morris completed his tenure at SMU compiling a 14–22 record over three seasons. Morris improved his record each year at SMU going 2–10 in 2015, 5–7 in 2016 and 7–5 in 2017.

That kind of yearly improvement is what wasn’t seen at Arkansas thus causing Arkansas’ Hunter Yurachek opt to make a change. It wasn’t Yurachek who hired Morris. He was hired by interim athletic director Julie Cromer Peoples. Arkansas introduced Yurachek one day prior to Morris’ conference.

Among the losses for Morris at Arkansas were home games against North Texas, San Jose State and Western Kentucky in addition to all the SEC games played there the past two seasons. That’s added to a road loss at Colorado State and no SEC wins away from home.

Arkansas went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons under Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino compiling a combined 109-66 record and 59-53 SEC mark. In the eight seasons since Petrino’s dismissal, Arkansas is 37-60 including 13-49 in the SEC. They have had one winning record in the SEC since 2011 and that was 5-3 in 2015 under Bret Bielema. That team finished 8-5 overall.

Arkansas has one SEC win, 38-37 at Ole Miss on Oct. 28, 2017, in the past three seasons. They still have a road game at LSU and a home game in Little Rock against Missouri remaining this season.

Frank Broyles coached for 19 seasons at Arkansas from 1958-76. Following that time, Lou Holtz was at Arkansas for seven seasons (1977-83) while Ken Hatfield for six more (1984-89). That was three head coaches in 32 seasons.

Since 1990, Arkansas has had eight head coaches, when one counts two interim hires. The next hire will be the ninth head coach since Arkansas started playing in the SEC in 1992.

Morris’ Arkansas team won its first game in 2018 over Eastern Illinois 55-20. The following week the Razorbacks went to Fort Collins and fell to Colorado State 34-27. The Hogs lost six games in a row before they defeated Tulsa 23-0 on Oct. 20. They wouldn’t win again in 2018.

Once again, Arkansas started the season off with a 20-13 victory over Portland State. They fell 31-17 the next week in Oxford. The Hogs did come home to defeat Colorado State 55-34 on Sept. 14. They didn’t win again.