Catching Up With Future Diamond Hog Tink Hence

Watson Chapel pitcher Markevian “Tink” Hence has been turning heads since his freshman year.

The Wildcats’ ace is currently the 85th ranked prospect in this years MLB draft. However, he has signed with Arkansas and says becoming a Razorback would be a dream come true.

“Growing up, ever since I was like 8-years-old, the state tournament used to be around Fayetteville or Springdale,” says Hence. “So coaches always had us going to the games. Just seeing the environment and how exciting the fans were to see their guys play, how they cheer them on. I like that, I like that atmosphere.”

His step brother, Kevin Compton, is going to be a walk-on for Sam Pittman and the Arkansas football team. Hence says playing at the same school and Compton would be fun.

To hear from Hence about his relationship with Dave Van Horn, what pitches he’s working on and more, watch the video above.