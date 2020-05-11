Catching Up With Future Diamond Hog Cayden Wallace

Greenbrier’s Cayden Wallace could be a big time play-maker for the Arkansas baseball team next season. But the third baseman could have a big decision coming up with the MLB Draft currently scheduled for June 10th.

As of right now, Wallace is rated as the 114th prospect by MLB.com. So there is a chance he chooses not to suit up for the Razorbacks. However, Wallace says he does have a very good relationship with head coach Dave Van Horn.

“He’s a legend,” says Wallace. “Talking to him was the coolest thing.”

Wallace also adds that being able to represent his home state has been a dream of his.

“It’s the best place in the country and the best support system. Playing for this state would be amazing. Just the experience and everything of the College World Series, I would love that. Hopefully winning a College World Series. Just playing for Arkansas would be amazing.”

To hear more from Wallace, watch our full interview with him above.