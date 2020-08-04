Catching Up With Destiny Slocum

There’s now a lot of excitement surrounding the Arkansas women’s basketball team, especially following the addition of Destiny Slocum.

Slocum was an All-Pac-12 selection the past two seasons at Oregon State and arguably the best player in the transfer portal. Adding her skills to the team this year will be huge for the Hogs.

She’s now been in Fayetteville for about two months and says head coach Mike Neighbors’ staff is already teaching her new things.

“They put me through stuff that I’ve never done. I mean it’s hard to say too because I’ve been in college basketball for four years now. So we were working and I was like okay I like this, I could see how this could elevate my game.”

Slocum adds that her new teammates have been very welcoming as well.

“I walked in and they were like let’s get to work. It feels like I’ve been here for four years and haven’t missed a beat.”

This upcoming season will be Slocum’s final year of eligibility. But with the current COVID-19 pandemic, there are a lot of unknowns when it comes to the 2020 season. Despite that though, Slocum says she’s just focusing on staying ready to play.

“I’m going to work every day, get better and treat it as if we are going to have a season on the date that it’s planned for.” Slocum adds that, “With that mindset just staying ready in every aspect for whenever we do have a season, I know that I’ll be ready. So it doesn’t really stress me out. I’m not worried about it. Like I do want everybody to be safe but I want it to be done in the right way because of course I want to be able to play. But I also know that I love basketball and have hopes to play at the next level. So I can’t just sit around and wait to hope we have a season.”