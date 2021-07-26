Catalon Named To Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt sophomore defensive back Jalen Catalon picked up another preseason honor, as he has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List.

Catalon, who already earned Preseason All-SEC and Bednarik Award Watch List recognition this year, logged 99 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, three interceptions, four passes broken up, one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles as a redshirt freshman last year. His 9.9 tackles per game tied for the FBS freshmen lead and was fourth among all SEC defenders. Catalon became the first SEC freshman since Tennessee’s Eric Berry in 2007 to post at least 86 tackles and three interceptions. Against Tennessee, he recorded 12 tackles and tallied an interception and pass broken up, claiming SEC Defensive Player and Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week recognition.

He grabbed FWAA Freshman All-American and All-SEC First Team (AP) honors last season.

Catalon and the Razorbacks open the season at home against former Southwest Conference rival Rice at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, on SEC Network+/ESPN+. Season tickets are available now and can be purchased here or by calling the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151.