Casey Martin Drafted By The Philadelphia Phillies

Former Razorback infielder Casey Martin is now part of the Philadelphia Phillies after being drafted in the third round with the 87th overall pick. Martin is now the second Arkansas player to be selected in the MLB Draft behind Heston Kjerstad who was picked by the Baltimore Orioles in round 1.

Martin started the season slow batting just .271 with 2 home runs and 10 RBI. He hit five doubles in 15 games played during the 2020 season which was canceled by COVID-19.

During his time at Arkansas, Martin played shortstop and third base. He played in 143 games hitting .311 with 30 home runs, 38 doubles, 3 triples and drove in 112.