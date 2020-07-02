Carson Williams Among Top Centers in State Following State Champion Season, Strong Showing at Monster Camp

MAUMELLE — Fordyce Class of 2022 center Carson Williams had a strong showing on Saturday at the Monster Camp at Maumelle High School.

Williams, 6-4, 285, talked about his performance.

“I know I could have done better,” Williams said. “I’m always looking to improve. That’s another thing I saw some things I can definitely improve on, but overall happy. I love getting out there and seeing different competition and being able to compete with everybody.”

Williams was very pleased to be able to get back onto the field and work on football following months of the COVID-19 shutdown.

“That was a great feeling,” Williams said. “I love being back out there and being able to do drills. Be able to experience football again. It has been a little rough with corona and trying to do everything alone. To actually be in a group and work it was great.”

He was offered by Louisiana-Monroe on May 19. His brother Sam will be a senior offensive lineman at ULM this fall.

“Right now it’s still just Monroe (offered), but hopefully soon that will change,” Williams said.

He talked about the colleges he likes.

“Honestly, of course Arkansas and Monroe because of how much time I’ve spent around there. Honestly, I would love to go anywhere that would be a good situation for me.”

Williams is impressed with Sam Pittman and Brad Davis and what they are bringing to Arkansas.

“I love what coach Pittman has been doing,” Williams said. “You can just look at the recruits he’s bringing in this offseason. You can tell he’s really good at what he does. I know the offensive line coach and him will make the offensive line a big priority. That priority coming from that high up is a really cool feeling for me.”

Williams talked about what he feels are his strengths on the field.

“My versatility,” Williams said. “My versatility is one of my strong points. I can play just about any position on the line. I can switch over to guard or tackle. Being able to transition over to different spots like that helps me at center being able to react and adjust to different formations and different moves that the defenses give me.”

As far as aspects of his game he’s working on, Williams is looking at the big picture.

“I don’t know about the most, but everything,” Williams said when asked what he needs to work on most. “I’m always just trying to get everything better. I don’t want to focus on just one thing because if I do I feel like I’m not becoming the best player I can be.”