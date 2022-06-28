By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Carrollton (Texas) Hebron linebacker Carson Dean committed to Arkansas March 7 and now is trying to get others to join him in Fayetteville.

Dean, 6-4, 235, was one of 11 recruits on an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Following the visit Dean talked about how it went.

“I think it was a good and fun weekend to just get a feel for everything (and go) better in-depth with the players,” Dean said. “I feel like it was a good weekend for all of us.”

Dean also talked about what the highlight of the visit was.

“I’d probably say hanging out with all the players,” Dean said. “That was probably the best part of the trip, just getting a feel for how all of them are and hanging out with them and being cool with them.”

Dean is one of 17 public commitments to the Razorbacks. He is still trying to get others to come to Arkansas as well.

“I just tell them that it’s one of the best sports schools in the entire country and there’s no better staff and culture that wants them to do better than the Arkansas staff,” Dean said.

Is there any particular recruits you are trying to get to Arkansas?

“There’s a couple guys in my area who I’m trying to bring in,” Dean said. “I never know if they’re going to commit or not, but I’m just trying to go in and pitch the same things to all of them about how it’s a great place to be and it’s not too far from home.”

At Arkansas Dean will play for Mike Scherer and that’s one of the reasons he chose the Hogs.

“Oh I love him,” Dean said. “He’s a cool dude. He’s down to earth. He’s a good coach and he knows when to job, but also when to be serious and coach. I really like that about him.”

Dean said there wasn’t a lot of talk about schemes and that nature of stuff on the visit.

“No, I’ve already kind of done all that, so it was just kind of chilling and talking with all of them,” Dean said.

Arkansas linebacker Jackson Woodard was his player host. The official visit won’t be Dean’s last visit before he signs with the Hogs.

“I’ll be here for like two or three games at least,” Dean said. “I’ll be here for the Bama game and then I don’t know about the other two.”

As a junior, Dean finished with 68 tackles, 48 solo, 15 for loss, eight sacks, 16 quarterback hurries, an interception, four pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

