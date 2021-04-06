Burnside Earns Second SEC Player Of The Week Award

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the second time this season, Arkansas infielder Braxton Burnside has garnered SEC Co-Player of the Week recognition after posting a .571/.750/1.714 slash line and setting the school’s single-season home run record last week.

In game one of the series at No. 25 Auburn, she slugged her 18th homer of the season, a three-run shot which broke the single-season record in a 6-1 win. The next day, Burnside accounted for all three of the team’s RBI in a 3-0 victory, smacking two doubles and launching a solo home run, her 19th of the season. She did not record an official at bat in Arkansas’ 2-0 series finale victory, as Auburn walked her four times, including three times intentionally. For the week, Burnside totaled four hits, two doubles, two home runs, six RBI and five walks. With the help of Burnside, the Razorbacks swept Auburn and have won six straight against the Tigers.

The Paragould, Ark. native captured weekly conference honors for the first time since March 16, and like last time, shared the award with Alabama’s Bailey Hemphill. With Burnside’s two awards and infielder Danielle Gibson’s player of the week recognition on March 23, Arkansas has won the most SEC Player of the Week Awards in a single season in school history.

No. 8 Arkansas (31-3, 12-0 SEC) received its highest ranking in program history this week when the ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll tabbed the Razorbacks to their first ever top 10 spot. The Hogs were the nation’s first team to reach 30 wins this season. Arkansas’ 12-0 start to SEC play is the best in school history and the fifth-best all-time in conference history.

The Razorbacks host Missouri State at 5 p.m. tonight, April 6, before welcoming No. 3 Alabama for a three-game series this weekend from Friday, April 9 through Sunday, April 11. The series against the Crimson Tide will be the first top 10 series in program history.

Visit ArkansasRazorbacks.com for the latest information on all things Arkansas Softball. You can also find the Hogs on social media by liking us on Facebook (Arkansas Razorback Softball) and following us on Twitter (@RazorbackSB) and Instagram (@Razorback_SB).