Burlsworth Trophy Announces Nominees

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, Dec. 8, 2020 – Today, the Burlsworth Trophy announced 67 players nominated from Division 1 (FBS) schools from across the country for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy. In the award’s eleventh year, the Trophy is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, former University of Arkansas Walk-On and All-American offensive lineman. Burlsworth’s life is also the subject of a major motion picture, “GREATER”, which was released in 2016. The Burlsworth Trophy is given to the most outstanding football player in American who began his career as a Walk-On and has shown outstanding performance on the field. Each nominee must have begun his first season of participation with FBS (D1) football program without financial aid of any kind from his university’s athletic department.
The 2019 winner was defensive end Kenny Willekes from Michigan State University. After receiving no division one scholarship offers, Willekes walked-on at Michigan State, where he became All-American, the Big 10 Defensive Lineman of the Year, and Michigan State’s all-time leader in tackles for loss (51). The 2018 winner was Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow, who had 186 receptions for 2133 yards and 15 touchdowns, four of which were in national championship games.
The 2020 Burlsworth Trophy nominees are:
|School
|Grade
|Player
|Position
|Alabama, Birmingham
|SR
|Brontae Harris
|DB
|Appalachian State
|SR
|Caleb Spurlin
|DE
|Arizona State
|JR
|Cristian Zendejas
|PK
|Arkansas
|SR
|Grant Morgan
|LB
|Arkansas State
|Soph
|TW Ayers
|DE/TE
|Boise State
|SR
|Avery Williams
|CB/KR/PR
|Brigham Young
|JR
|Dax Milne
|WR
|Buffalo
|SR
|Jake Molinich
|TE
|California
|SR
|Marcel Dancy
|RB
|Clemson
|SR
|Will Spiers
|P
|Coastal Carolina
|SR
|Sammy Thompson
|C/OL
|Colorado
|JR
|Brady Russell
|TE
|Colorado State
|JR
|Barry Wesley
|OT
|East Carolina
|Soph
|Tyler Snead
|IR/KR
|Eastern Michigan
|JR
|Hassan Beydoun
|WR
|Florida Atlantic
|SR
|Ryan Veingrad
|DL
|Fresno State
|Fresh
|Bralyn Lux
|DB
|Georgia
|Soph
|Jack Podlesny
|PK
|Georgia State
|JR
|Jordan Strachan
|OLB
|Georgia Tech
|SR
|Djimon Brooks
|DL
|Hawaii
|SR
|Taaga Tuulima
|OL
|Iowa
|SR
|Keith Duncan
|K
|Iowa State
|JR
|Derek Schweiger
|OL
|Kansas
|SR
|Kwamie Lassiter II
|WR
|Kansas State
|SR
|Blake Lynch
|K
|Kentucky
|SR
|Zach Johnson
|S/KR
|Louisiana
|JR
|Shane Vallot
|C
|Louisiana Tech
|SR
|Ezekiel Barnett
|LB
|Louisville
|Soph
|Marshon Ford
|TE
|Marshall
|SR
|Nazeeh Johnson
|S
|Memphis
|JR
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Mississippi
|SR
|Mac Brown
|P
|Missouri
|SR
|Dawson Downing
|RB
|Nebraska
|JR
|Kade Warner
|WR
|Nevada
|SR
|Sam Hammond
|DE
|New Mexico
|Fresh
|Andrew Erickson
|WR
|New Mexico State
|SR
|Brennon Davis
|LB
|Northwestern
|SR
|Chris Bergin
|LB
|Notre Dame
|JR
|Michael Vinson
|LS
|Ohio State
|Soph
|Xavier Johnson
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Soph
|Drake Stoops
|WR
|Oklahoma State
|SR
|Ry Schneider
|C
|Oregon
|JR
|Ryan Walk
|OL
|Oregon State
|JR
|Jaydon Grant
|DB
|Pittsburgh
|SR
|Jimmy Morrissey
|C
|Rice
|SR
|Evan Marshman
|QB
|San Diego State
|Soph
|Jesse Matthews
|WR
|San Jose State
|SR
|Trevor Robbins
|OL
|South Carolina
|SR
|Parker White
|PK
|Southern Methodist
|Soph
|Tyler Lavine
|RB
|Stanford
|JR
|Brycen Tremanyne
|WR
|Syracuse
|SR
|Nolan Cooney
|P
|Temple
|SR
|Vincent Picozzi
|OL
|Texas A & M
|SR
|Cagan Baldree
|FB
|Texas at San Antonio
|SR
|Hunter Duplessis
|PK
|Texas Tech
|Soph
|Xavier White
|RB
|Toledo
|SR
|Samuel Womack
|CB
|Troy
|JR
|Carlton Martial
|LB
|Tulane
|Soph
|Noah Seiden
|DE
|UCLA
|SR
|Ethan Fernea
|WR
|UNC Charlotte
|JR
|Chris Reynolds
|QB
|Utah
|SR
|Drew Lisk
|QB
|Utah State
|SR
|Nick Heninger
|OLB/DL
|Wake Forest
|Fresh
|Nick Andersen
|DB
|Washington State
|JR
|Blake Mazza
|K
|West Virginia
|SR
|Dante Bonamico
|DB
|Western Kentucky
|SR
|Omari Alexander
|DB
“A college football Walk-On faces an uphill battle from the very beginning. He has to prove himself to his coaches and teammates. He has to prove that he belongs,” said Marty Burlsworth, President and CEO of the Burlsworth Trophy and older brother of Brandon. “Beginning your college football career as a Walk-On isn’t for everyone. It takes a tremendous work ethic and a great deal of determination. You have to want it! This group of Burlsworth Trophy nominees has proven to the college football world that they not only belong but can excel at the highest level of the game.”
Without one D1 scholarship offer, Brandon Burlsworth walked on at the University of Arkansas in 1994. He became a three-year starter and was eventually named an All-American in 1998. Burlsworth was selected as the 63rd overall pick by the Indianapolis Colts in the 1999 NFL draft, but was tragically killed in a car accident 11 days later. The Burlsworth Foundation was created in his memory and supports the physical and spiritual needs of children, in particular those children who have limited opportunities.
The Burlsworth Trophy will host an awards ceremony virtually on January 4, 2021 to honor the three finalists and to announce the 2020 winner.