Burks Snags Freshman All-SEC Honor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Treylon Burks has been named to the 2019 Freshman All-SEC Team at wide receiver, two days after getting recognized as a second team All-SEC honoree as a return specialist.

It is the third postseason honor for Burks, as he also garnered All-Freshman accolades from Pro Football Focus on Dec. 6. He is the fourth Razorback to land on the conference freshman squad since 2016, sharing the field in 2019 with former honorees in McTelvin Agim (2016), De’Jon Harris (2016) and De’Vion Warren (2017).

Burks, from Warren, Arkansas, was an immediate impact player on offense for the Razorbacks in his first year on campus. He led Arkansas in receiving yards with 475 on 29 receptions for a team-best 16.4 yards per catch. He also paced all SEC freshmen during the regular season in yards per game (43.2) and receptions per game (2.6).

Burks’ 475 receiving yards made him one of five true freshman Razorbacks to eclipse 400+ receiving yards in a season, joining the likes of Anthony Lucas (869), Marcus Monk (569), Bobbie Williams (431) and Hunter Henry (409).

He also saw action on both kickoff and punt returns this season, totaling 22 between the two. He returned 10 kickoffs for 226 yards, averaging 22.6 per play, while returning 12 punts for 130 yards for a clip of 10.8 per return.

He ranked sixth in the conference this season in kickoff return yards per game at 20.5 and eighth in punt return yards per game at 11.8. His top return game came against Mississippi State on Nov. 2, totaling 134 kick return yards, which were the most by a Razorback since 2017.

2019 Postseason Honors

Treylon Burks – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Honorable Mention)

Treylon Burks – Coaches All-SEC Return Specialist (Second Team)

Treylon Burks – Coaches All-SEC Freshman Team

De’Jon Harris – Associated Press All-SEC (Second Team)

Trey Knox – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Honorable Mention)

Ricky Stromberg – Pro Football Focus All-Freshman Team (Third Team)