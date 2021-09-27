Burks and Williams Earn SEC Weekly Honors

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks earned SEC co-Offensive Player of the Week honors while defensive lineman Tre Williams took home SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week recognition for their performances in the Razorbacks’ 20-10 victory over Texas A&M last weekend.

Burks posted season-highs of six catches and 167 receiving yards with a touchdown against the Aggies. He recorded his sixth career 100+ yard receiving game, which is tied for sixth-most in a career in program history. The junior scored on an 85-yard reception in the first half, his second-longest reception of the year after logging a 91-yard touchdown catch the week prior against Georgia Southern. This season, Burks ranks third in the SEC and 22nd nationally, producing 373 receiving yards. Burks is the first Razorback to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week accolades since Rawleigh Williams III on Nov. 19, 2016.

Williams created havoc in the Texas A&M backfield posting four tackles, including career-high-tying marks of 2.0 sacks and three quarterback hurries. He sacked Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada twice, totaling 13 yards lost. Williams and the Arkansas defense held the Aggies to a season-low 272 total yards. Deatrich Wise Jr. was the last Hog to earn SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 3, 2016.

No. 8 Arkansas earned its highest ranking in the AP Poll since 2012 and will travel to play No. 2 Georgia at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 2, on ESPN. For ticket information call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479.575.5151 or click here.