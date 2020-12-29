Bumper Pool Feels Hogs Wants to Win Bowl Game More Than Any Contest This Season

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior linebacker Bumper Pool is one of the mainstays of Arkansas’ defense.

Pool and the Razorbacks have won three SEC games this season, but enter the bowl game having lost their last four this season. Pool feels it’s important for the Razorbacks to beat TCU in the Mercari Texas Bowl on Thursday night.

“This is a huge game for us, I think everyone in this building wants this game more than any other game we’ve played,” Pool said. “This is a game that will give us so much momentum goin into the off season. This is kind of like the first year where it’s the end of the season but it feels like it’s the start of the next, in a sense. It isn’t the last game and then we’re taking a break, we’re going to play this game and get right back into the offseason. There’s a completely different feel to it. It’s going to be a. big win for us heading into next season and the offseason.”

Many times a bowl game simply comes down to which team wants to be there the most. Pool is aware of that.

“Of course you have to go out there and play, you can’t just win it all in practice but you can’t win if you don’t practice your tail off, and we’ve been doing that,” Pool said. “I’ve been so proud of all the units, everyone is fired up and I’m honestly like, it gives me chills talking about it because seeing this many people bought in to a season where most people looking in say ‘oh they’ve only won three games,’ but for us there’s such a huge jump that people really haven’t seen yet and Thursday’s our day to go out and prove it.”

Pool has already gotten some good news since the end of the season with senior linebacker Grant Morgan announcing he’s returning to Arkansas for 2021. The two have each played nine of Arkansas’ 10 games this season. Morgan leads the team in tackles with 111, including 40 solo, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception, five pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. Pool is next and has 101 tackles, including 40 solo, 6.5 for loss, 0.5 sacks, five pass breakups and a quarterback hurry.

“He texted me the day before Christmas and I was so excited, it was like my little early Christmas present,” Pool said. “Grant and I are really close and. Getting to have one of your closest friends come back and play with you, especially for my senior year, super exciting. I think we’re building something special. We’ve been grinding in these bowl practices, grinding like we’re practicing for next season. When you have this many guys coming back, that’s kind of what you get to experience. Love that and hopefully we get all the guys back, but I’m very excited about it.”

Sophomore quarterback Max Duggan leads TCU with 116 carries for 526 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also has completed 146 of 240 passes for 1,795 yards, 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“He’s their guy,” Pool said. “He runs. The ball pretty well, actually really well. He makes you respect the power read and I’m excited about the challenge.”

The Horned Frogs have used five different running backs this season with none rushing for as many yards as Duggan, the quarterback.

“It’s a running back by committee group, anyone of them is capable of being the guy but they just cycle them through,” Pool said. “We’ve played 10 teams with elite backs so this is another group that has good tailbacks and when you’ve had this many games against guys like that, it’s just part of the deal. It’s part of playing college football. Their really good, their QB is good, their OL does good things. We’re really excited about our preparation for Thursday.”

The TCU running backs are Darwin Barlow (73-428-4), Zach Evans (54-415-4), Kendre Miller (54-388-2), Eman Demercado (46-199) and Daimarqua Foster (22-72-1). The five also have caught 35 passes.

Arkansas started redshirt sophomore LaDarrius Bishop at cornerback against Alabama. The speedy Bishop was impressive. Sam Pittman had a lot of praise for Bishop.

“I thought he played well,” Pittman said. “I thought he was probably our best defensive player during the game [against] Alabama. That’s hard to do in your first start out there at corner. I think we found a home for him. I think he’s going to be a really good corner for us. Obviously he has the speed to play out there, so we’re really pleased with him. We’ll obviously see what happens in the bowl game, but I do believe it’s hard to find cover corners and I think he could be a really good one.”

Pool was also impressed with Bishop.

“We did a lot of good things on defense versus Bama and especially him,” Pool said. “He’s got elite speed and he can make plays once he has confidence in him. He started on special teams in gunner position and he’s killed it. He’s taken that confidence from special teams and put it on the defensive side of the ball.”

Bishop isn’t the only younger Razorback to impress Pool during the bowl practices and season.

“Malik Chavis has unbelievable size, I think he’s going to do great things for us,” Pool said. “On the offensive side, the offensive line is so well coached so those young guys, Chop (Jalen St. John), (Marcus) Henderson, I can go on and on. It’s an exciting group that I’m looking forward to a big offseason. KJ’s (Jefferson) not a super young guy anymore but his progression has been really cool to see in these bowl practices.”

Arkansas and TCU will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Thursday night and televised on ESPN.