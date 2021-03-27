Bud Walton Arena hosting Elite Eight watch party Monday night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas students and Razorback fans are invited to Bud Walton Arena on Monday night to watch the Hogs take on Baylor in the Elite Eight. The game will be shown on the videoboard and TVs around the arena. Doors to the arena will open at 8:15 p.m. with tipoff set for 8:57 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to park in Lots 56, 56B, 60 or any lot west of Razorback Road. No shuttle service will be provided. All students and fans will need to enter Bud Walton Arena through either the south or east entrances.

Masks or face coverings are required and must be worn while inside the arena. Fans will also need to socially distance in the seating bowl and on the concourse. The Southeastern Conference’s Clear Bag Policy will be in place along with metal detectors entering the arena.

Hog Heaven inside Bud Walton Arena will be open for fans to purchase Muss Bus and NCAA Tournament apparel. A limited number of concession stands will also be open, no outside food or drinks will be allowed.