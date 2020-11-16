Bucknam Named SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year

Birmingham, Ala. – Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam was named SEC Cross Country Coach of the Year, announced by the league office on Monday.

This marks the 23rd SEC Coach of the Year honor for Bucknam and his ninth accolade in cross country in addition to nine during the indoor season and five times outdoors.

The No. 1 nationally ranked Razorbacks won the SEC Championship at the end of October, claiming a record 26th title among the 30 conference meets they have contested since joining the league in 1991. Arkansas and Tennessee had been tied at 25 for the most SEC conference titles in cross country.

A victory over two-time defending champions Mississippi completed a three-meet undefeated fall season for the Razorbacks, with its scoring five placing 5-6-7-8-9 in the SEC Championships to compile a winning score of 35 points with the Rebels runner-up at 59.

2020 SEC Cross Country Awards