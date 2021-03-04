Bucknam garners South Central Region Coach of the Year

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Regional honors announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) on Thursday included Arkansas men’s head coach Chris Bucknam being named the South Central Region Coach of the Year.

The honor is the ninth coaching accolade earned by Bucknam in the South Central Region for the indoor season. Overall, this is the 20th time USTFCCCA has awarded Bucknam a region Coach of the Year honor between cross country (8), indoor (9), and outdoor (3) seasons.

Arkansas successfully defended its SEC Indoor title this past weekend and leads the nation with 18entries for the NCAA Indoor Championships the Razorbacks will host next week from March 11-14 inside the Randal Tyson Track Center.

Scoring 116 points, No. 3 Arkansas defeated a collection of nationally top ranked teams in securing a 24th SEC Indoor title, the ninth indoor championship with Bucknam as head coach. The overall total of conference titles for Bucknam with the Razorbacks now numbers 23 though all three seasons – cross country (9), indoor (9) and outdoor (5).

While the Hogs created a historic SEC Indoor championship, becoming the first school in the 64-year history of the meet to claim the team title without an individual or relay victory, Arkansas produced a total of eight medalists, three silver and five bronze. The Razorbacks scored in 14-of-17 events, with 24-of-27 entrants contributing points.

The medalist for Arkansas included silver for Amon Kemboi (Mile), Gilbert Boit (5,000), and Markus Ballengee (Heptathlon), along with bronze for Kristoffer Hari (60m), Tre’Bien Gilbert (60 Hurdles), Kemboi (3,000), Jacob McLeod (5,000), and Ryan Brown (Long Jump).

Men’s South Central Region honors

Coach of the Year | Chris Bucknam, Arkansas

Assistant Coach of the Year | Bennie Brazell, LSU

Track Athlete of the Year | Terrance Laird, LSU

Field Athlete of the Year | KC Lightfoot, Baylor & JuVaughn Harrison, LSU