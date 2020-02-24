Bryant’s Austin Ledbetter Still Maintaining Interest in College Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryant Class of 2021 quarterback Austin Ledbetter is committed to Arkansas, but to play baseball not football.

However, following a junior season that saw Ledbetter complete 202 of 326 passes for 3,400 yards and 43 touchdowns while also rushing for two more as well as leading the Hornets to a perfect record he is having some thoughts about football.

Ledbetter, 6-1, 200, committed to Dave Van Horn and talked about what position he will play in college baseball.

“I think I will pitch,” Ledbetter said. “They have talked to me about playing corner that’s what I played in the summer. In high school ball I play the corner and pitch a lot.”

Ledbetter though now has football on his mind as well. He visited Arkansas for the Junior Day on Feb. 1.

“It was good, it went well,” Ledbetter said.

What’d you think of Sam Pittman and the staff?

“They have a lot of energy,” Ledbetter said. “It seems like they have a great bond with each other and it seems like the players really like them.”

If he opts to play college football he has one person thinking he can be a very good quarterback at that level. Bryant head football coach Buck James feels the ceiling is very high for Ledbetter on the gridiron.

“Austin waited,” James said. “He was a good player for us last year. We played him in some crunch time. He’s just a winner. Before that kid is done I think he’s gonna be some kind of special. He sees it. He’s like a coach on the field. He knows it’s gonna happen before it happens. He throws them open. He has a lot of intangibles you don’t just see on Friday night. I think this guy could be one heck of a college quarterback.”

As a sophomore in 2018, Ledbetter completed 33 of 58 passes for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He has been a member of two Class 7A state championship teams while in high school.

So where does football fit in with you right now?

“It’s an option if it comes, but I’m just going to let my talent take me to where I belong,” Ledbetter said.

Ledbetter is hoping to help bring Bryant its third championship in a row next season. He’s working on his football skills as well as playing baseball for Bryant.

“Just getting bigger and stronger,” Ledbetter said. “I need to get a little faster and just work on my physical tools.”

Ledbetter will also attend some football camps this summer.

“I’m going to attend the Elite 11 and try to attend one of the Arkansas camps,” Ledbetter said.

While football has somewhat entered the picture for Ledbetter, he isn’t forgetting what made him choose to commit to Van Horn’s baseball team.

“It’s unbelievable,” Ledbetter said. “Just the atmosphere of Baum. Just being there.”

He has ties to some former Hog baseball players since some from the Bryant area has made it pretty big at Arkansas under Van Horn.

“I used to when Evan Lee was there I looked up to Evan Lee,” Ledbetter said. “I used to work out with Evan when he was at Bryant. Blaine Knight was a Bryant kid. They’re all good dudes and I just like to watch them play.”

Ledbetter is certainly one to watch in both football recruiting and of course baseball.