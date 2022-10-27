FAYETTEVILLE — Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin feels his team is in for a battle on Saturday when the Razorbacks invade Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Auburn (3-4, 1-3) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) are two of three teams at the bottom of the SEC West standings along with Texas A&M. Both Arkansas and Auburn are coming off a bye week. Harsin, like Sam Pittman, feels good about what his team got accomplished during the bye week.

“The bye has helped us,” Harsin said. “We had a good practice on Sunday. I thought we came out yesterday and the guys were working hard. We’re looking forward to being back at home. It’s been a month since we played at home. It seems like the energy is there, and we’re getting a few guys back and trying to heal up some of those injuries and some of the bumps and bruises from the season. Hopefully that week has helped us and we continue to build on that this week.”

While Auburn enters the game on a three-game skid the Hogs rolled up 644 yards of offense in a 52-35 victory over BYU in their last game. KJ Jefferson completed 29 of 40 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns against BYU. He also added 10 carries for 32 yards. Running back Rocket Sanders carried 15 times for 175 yards and two touchdowns while also catching a pass for four more yards. Harson talked about the Arkansas offense.

“The biggest challenge is they’re really good,” Harsin said. “There’s the tailback, the quarterback, the wide receivers. I think their O-line from what I’ve seen, they do a lot of really good things up front and they’re well coached. And the tempo of their offense too. They’ve got creativity. I think (Kendal) Briles does a really good job with what they do on the offensive side.

“The balance of the run game with the QB, the backs, the sweeps, different ways they get guys the ball. And every week it’s a little different. I think the creativity they bring you’ve got to know your assignments. And then they have really good players to get the ball to, and then from that the pass game opens up and they try to keep that balance pretty consistent.”

In addition to the players, Harsin feels Briles and Pittman have a very good plan for how they use them.

“I just think overall they’ve got a good system,” Harsin said. “They’ve got good players, and then they utilize them well. They’ve got different wrinkles every week. Certainly coming off a bye week they’ve had a chance to get some guys healed up, and then they’re probably going to have some things they look at, and maybe they come out in a little different package.

“So there’s going to be some things we’ve got to be ready for that they’ve had a little longer time to work on. Same with us. We had a bye week as well, so the matchup that way with two teams having a bye week, is going to be the challenge in the game for both sides. Getting some guys back and some of the new wrinkles that both sides come up with at game.”

Sanders leads the SEC in rushing with 140 carries for 870 yards and seven touchdowns. He has caught 15 passes for 189 yards and one touchdown. Harsin is impressed with the sophomore.

“Well, I think, one, he’s having a big year, and he’s a really good player,” Harsin said. “I think he’s explosive, and he runs hard. From what I’ve seen, I think he’s got really good vision, and he’s one of those guys that he’s not a guy that usually goes down on the first tackle. So in order to slow him down, you’ve got to get multiple players to the ball because he runs hard.

“And so that’s the challenge there, is getting him, get him one-on-one, you’ve got to be ready to make that open-field tackle, and you’ve got to be ready to tackle a guy that’s really trying to make it really difficult on you to get him down. And then you’ve got to get other guys to the ball to have success against him consistently. And then he’s also a weapon in the pass game and in other areas as well. He’s just overall just a really good football player. and he seems to make things happen when the ball is in his hands, and they try to get him the ball.”

If Arkansas is able to defeat Auburn it will break a string of six consecutive losses. The last time the Hogs defeated Auburn was Oct. 24, 2015, 54-46 in four overtimes. The last time Arkansas won in Jordan-Hare Stadium was Oct. 6, 2012, when John L. Smith was the interim coach. The Hogs won that game 24-7. In 2020, Auburn took a controversial 30-28 win over the Hogs and Pittman.