NEW ORLEANS – In a season of superlatives, Razorback sophomore Britton Wilson added another honor in being named the USTFCCCA Co-Women’s South Central Region Track Athlete of the Year on Thursday, sharing the accolade with Julien Alfred of Texas.

Regional winners are determined by a vote of USTFCCCA member coaches following the conclusion of the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

The SEC Outdoor Runner of the Year, Wilson became the first Razorback to win the NCAA 400m hurdles. Her winning time of 53.86 seconds at Hayward Field is the No. 9 performance on the all-time collegiate list.

In NCAA competition, Wilson’s performance ranks as No. 5 performer and No. 6 performance. Her winning margin of 0.90 over Florida’s Anna Hall (54.76), ranks seventh best in a NCAA final.

Among sub-54-second NCAA victories, though, Wilson’s winning margin ranks third all-time behind Sydney McLaughlin of Kentucky (2018 | 53.96, 1.75 margin) and Texas A&M’s Shamier Little (2016 | 53.51, 1.16).

Wilson supplied Arkansas a 49.55 split as the anchor leg on the bronze medal 4 x 400 relay (3:23.69). The split ranks fourth fastest in NCAA meet history and is third best by an anchor leg.

A stellar one-day performance in the SEC Championships earned Wilson a place on The Bowerman watch list. Within an hour, Wilson won the 400m in 50.05 and the 400m hurdles in a then world-leading 53.75.

Then later in the evening she anchored Arkansas to 4 x 400 relay bronze with the fastest-ever split by a collegian of 48.60 seconds. The Razorbacks time of 3:22.55 set a school record and ranks Arkansas as the No. 3 school on the all-time collegiate list.

Wilson’s SEC wins broke the Arkansas school records in both the 400m and 400m hurdles, moving to No. 6 on the all-time collegiate list in both events. Wilson has been part of nine school records this year between individual and relay events.

Opening the outdoor season at the Texas Relays, Wilson set a then world-leading time of 54.65 in the prelims and improved to 54.37 in the final to break the meet record of 54.60.