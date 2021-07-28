Brewer ready to put NBA experience to use for Razorback recruiting

Eric Musselman continues to load his coaching staff at Arkansas with NBA talent and experience as he announced last week the hiring of Razorback great and ten-year NBA veteran, Ronnie Brewer.

“I’ve always been a fan of Muss, I’m a Razorback alum, fan through and through. If I wasn’t a part of this staff, I still would be coming to practice, still supporting the Razorbacks,” said Brewer. “It was a dream come true and I’m very happy to be back in the position that I am right now.”

Brewer joins Musselman and Arkansas as a recruiting coordinator and the hire couldn’t come at a better time, when the in-state talent is hitting a peak.

“It’s a unique time in the state of Arkansas. There hasn’t been much talent in back to back to back years in a long time. We’ve got to do the best we possibly can on this recruiting trail,” said Brewer.

Arkansas has been very successful getting top-tier recruits so far, landing big Class of 2022 names like Magnolia’s Derrian Ford, who is ranked as the No. 59 overall recruit by ESPN, and Barry Dunning Jr. (No. 71) from Mobile, Alabama.

But there are still a few more in-state targets like Sherwood native Nick Smith Jr. (No. 37) and North Little Rock’s Kel’el Ware (No.75). And Brewer wants to show high-level recruits that the road to the NBA can go through Fayetteville.

“Being able to know (general managers), being able to know head coaches in the NBA; head scouts and being able to pick their brains about what they are looking for,” said Brewer when asked how about his recruiting strategy. “Being able to pour that into our players and tell these young student-athletes coming out of high school what it takes to make it to the next level.”

Musselman has modeled his staff around a professional basketball mentality. A former NBA head coach himself, Musselman has brought on the likes of Keith Smart, Clay Moser and now Brewer onto his staff, all of whom have NBA experience.

But the chance to work for a coach like Musselman, and the energy he brings to the court, was one of the main reasons why Brewer wanted to join the team.

“You would be a crazy person not to try and match that intensity. If you have a heartbeat or a pulse, it has to hype you up with trying to match his intensity,” Brewer said. “For a guy that is from the state of Arkansas, from Fayetteville, that went to the University (of Arkansas), it means a lot to me to make sure this works out. To make sure we are having the best players and putting the best product on the floor.”