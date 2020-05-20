BREAKING: NCAA Approves Voluntary Athletic Activities to Begin

by: Tera Talmadge

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

The NCAA voted this afternoon to approve voluntary athletic activities for multiple sports.

According to reports, athletes involved with football or men’s and women’s basketball will be able to start up on June 1st.

