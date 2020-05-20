BREAKING: NCAA Approves Voluntary Athletic Activities to Begin

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas added a pair of recruits from both Shiloh Christian and Joe T. Robinson in the Class of 2020.

The Razorbacks signed Robinson linebacker JT Towers, 6-4, 210, and added the team's other linebacker Chandler McIntosh, 6-2, 225, as a preferred walk-on. Arkansas also was able to get the Shiloh Christian pair of wide receivers Truitt Tollett, 6-2, 179, and Beau Cason, 6-4, 205, as preferred walk ons.