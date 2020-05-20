BREAKING: NCAA Approves Voluntary Athletic Activities to Begin

KARK
by: Tera Talmadge
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
The NCAA voted this afternoon to approve voluntary athletic activities for multiple sports.
According to reports, athletes involved with football or men’s and women’s basketball will be able to start up on June 1st.
NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, men’s and women’s basketball beginning June 1, sources told @Stadium. Also reported by Yahoo
Sources: The NCAA Division I Council voted to approve voluntary athletic activities in football, MBB and WBB to start June 1st and go through June 30th. There had been a moratorium on that through May 31st. Other sports will be acted on on a later date.