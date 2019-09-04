BREAKING: 2020 4-star Chris Moore of West Memphis to take Sept. 20-22 official visit to Arkansas

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — 2020 Hog offer Chris Moore is planning to take an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of September 20-22, according to his brother Alvin Hawkins.

Moore (6-6 combo forward, West Memphis, national No. 93 / 4-star prospect accoding to 247Sports.com) took his first junior-year official visit to Arkansas in the fall of 2018, and he has been to the Fayetteville campus several times for unofficial visits over the years.

Moore’s upcoming OV to Arkansas will make him the first multiple official visitor from the high school ranks in Razorbacks history. It will also mark his first stop on campus since Arkansas hire Eric Musselman as head coach on April 7. Just days after being hired, Musselman reaffirmed Moore’s Hog scholarship offer made by the previous coaching staff.

Arkansas coaches will be in West Memphis on Monday, Sept. 9, to visit Moore.

Moore is set to take an official visit to Iowa State next weekend (Sept. 6-8) followed by an OV to Memphis later in the month. After his Arkansas visit, Moore will have two official visits remaining.

“I don’t (have) the exact date, but we’re for sure going to Arkansas for a visit,” Moore said during an Aug. 3 interview. “We’re going to Iowa State, maybe Kentucky, we’ll go to Memphis … Ole Miss for an Ole Miss football game. To my knowledge, that’s all I know so far.”

In August, Moore pared his list of 20 schools down to 14 — Arkansas, Memphis, Auburn, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, St. John’s, Wichita State, Tulsa, Murray State, Kentucky, and North Carolina — and he’s expected to trim his list down again no later than October.

“We’re going to cut it down, probably October,” Moore said during that Aug. 3 interview. “When I’m down with all my visits, I’m gonna cut it down in October.”

Moore was 17U Woodz Elite’s leading scorer this spring and summer at more than 17 points per game, and he had a strong showing at the Nike Peach Jam in mid-July that included a 15-point, 19-rebound, 5-block performance during pool play — a reminder of the double-double capability he brings to the floor every night. Including the the 13-game Nike EYBL circuit regular-season, Moore finished fourth in “box plus/minus” in the league.

“You know it helped me a lot,” Moore said during that Aug. 3 interview when asked about playing on the Nike circuit. “Now I got to the see the best of the best in the whole world (of grassroots basketball), from each state and each big city. Playing against those great guys, I got to see the competition I’m going to be playing against for a very long time (in college). It was a great experience, we fell short, but just being there and playing against those great guys was just a blessing.”

Moore is chiseled at 6-6, he’s quick and powerfully explosive, has an elite motor, and his improved handling and mid-range shooting skill that projects him to playing a 3/4-combo-forward role at the college level. Moore’s instincts and interior craft are reminiscent of Arkansas legend Corliss Williamson, and his leadership and team-first mentality make him a recruiting priority for the Hogs.

Linked below is a highlight reel of Chris Moore from the 2019 Nike EYBL circuit …