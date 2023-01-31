FAYETTEVILLE — Humble (Texas) Atascocita Class of 2024 four-star cornerback Braylon Conley was impressed with the new coaches at Arkansas on Saturday.

Conley, 6-0, 170, has approximately 30 offers including one from the Razorbacks. Conley was at Arkansas on Saturday for a Prospect Day. Following the visit, Conley talked about the highlights.

“The culture for sure,” Conley said. “Coach (Sam) Pittman has built a great atmosphere throughout the facility. I don’t have any rankings or anything like that but this visit for sure helped our relationship.”

Arkansas’ secondary has two new coaches this season. Co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson comes over from Florida State and Deron Wilson came from Florida.

“Coach Woodson and Coach Wilson are both great guys,” Conley said. “They are very personable and they value the person not just the player.”

Conley was at TCU on Sunday before the dead period started on Monday. He talked about his upcoming visits.

“Yes sir, I have Texas Tech March 4th,” Conley said. “Currently setting up dates with USC, Utah, Washington also.”

Conley has a 4.36 grade-point average and 1040 on the SAT.

Click here for highlights.