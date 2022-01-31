FAYETTEVILLE — Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell and 2024 quarterback Jacob Hermosillo were among the Rams at Saturday’s Prospect Day in Fayetteville.

For Russell, 6-2, 225, who is committed to the Hogs it was his second weekend in a row to be at an Arkansas Prospect Day. As a sophomore, Russell carried 141 times for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns while grabbing 24 passes for 382 yards and 13 touchdowns. He talked about why he returned for the second week in a row.

“I came with my friends this time,” Russell said. “Also I came to watch the Arkansas-West Virginia basketball game. We left with two minutes left and they were up 10.”

Hermosillo completed 2 of 3 passes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He played behind talented senior quarterback Jordan Mills. Hermosillo, 6-0, 150, and Russell are close friends.

“It was a good experience,” Hermosillo said. “I wanted to see how it is. I liked it. It’s very nice.”

Hermosillo talked about the highlight of the visit.

“Just how they treated the players,” Hermosillo said. “How every person is treated. They treat all their players great.”

For Hermosillo it was the first time to see the facilties.

“They are really nice,” Hermosillo said. “That weight room is really nice.”

Hermosillo talked about how he feels Russell will do at Arkansas.

“He will do great,” Hermosillo said. “He’s the next Darren McFadden.”

Russell heard the comparison to McFadden from his friend.

“I am humbled,” Russell said. “Really, it’s unbelievable to be honest for my name to be brought up in a conversation with Darren McFadden and Cedric Cobbs, It’s unthought of to be honest.”