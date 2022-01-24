Braylen Russell Enjoys Arkansas’ Prospect Day

FAYETTEVILLE — Lakeside Class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell visited Arkansas for the first time since making a commitment on November 6.

Russell, 6-2, 225, earned a scholarship at an Arkansas camp this past summer and then committed while attending the Hogs’ 31-28 win over Mississippi State. He talked about being back now as a commitment.

“It felt good, learning more stuff about Arkansas.” Russell said.

This past fall, Russell helped the Rams to a 5-5 season. Russell rushed 141 times for 823 yards and 12 touchdowns while catching 24 passes for 382 yards and three touchdowns

“I feel like I could’ve done better, but I feel like at the same time I did really good,” Russell said.

With obvious outstanding size for a running back in high school, particularly a sophomore, Russell was asked if the physical aspect of the running game is a consious part of his game.

Yes sir,” Russell said. “I have certain workouts that I do to make sure I can do that on the field and prepare me to do it on the field.”

Russell has two more years of high school football before getting to Arkansas. He talked about what he wants to continue to work on.

“Speed,” Russell said. “Can’t go wrong with speed.”

Russell was present when Bixby (Okla.) Class of 2023 four-star tight end Luke Hasz committed to the Hogs on Saturday during the Prospect Day.

“I was in there,” Russell said. “I was excited. I was like ‘join the family let’s go.'”

Arkansas led all Power 5 teams in rushing in 2021 and to be joining an offense like that has Russell excited.

“It feels good to know that you’re coming to a team that is good at running the ball and good at what they do,” Russell said.

Arkansas played several running backs during the season instead of giving any particular one an extra amount of carries. That appeals to Russell as well.

“Yes sir,” Russell said. “It’s kind of tiring on a running back to get hit the whole game. So it’s good for me, good for other players to get in and get out and they’ve gotta know who to guard and which one will be in.”

