FAYETTEVILLE — Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has decommitted from Arkansas.

Russell, 6-2, 230, was Arkansas’ lone commitment in 2024 and now has reopened his recruiting. he committed to the Hogs on Nov. 6, 2021.

Russell moved to Benton High School this season after previously playing for Hot Springs Lakeside. Russell has made numerous trips to Arkansas since the commitment. He has also been to Ole Miss a few times with friends such as Little Rock Christian quarterback Walker White and others. White and the others also have been to Arkansas many times too.

Russell announced his decision on Twitter Sunday afternoon.