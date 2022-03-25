The Razorbacks won their 12th game in a row and moved to 4-0 in SEC play with 7-5 victory over Missouri Friday night in Columbia.

Arkansas’ Braydon Webb broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth with a two-run home run over the fence in right-center field off Missouri’s Nathan Landry that also scored Jalen Battles, who had reached on a single.

Arkansas jumped on Missouri in the top of the first. Cayden Wallace led off with a single. He eventually scored on a single by Robert Moore to center field. Michael Turner who reached on a single and worked his way to third with Moore on second and Chris Lanzilli on first following a bases on ball. Brady Slavens hit a sacrifice fly that plated Turner for a 2-0 lead.

Missouri got a run back in the bottom of the one when Ross Lovich drew a one-out walk. He stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a Torin Montgomery single.

The Hogs loaded the bases with one out in top of the second. Braydon Webb was on third when Turner grounded to second. Webb crossed the plate to put the Hogs up 3-1.

Josh Day plated two runs in the bottom of the second with a single to center field that tied it at 3. Day was then throw out by Turner trying to steal second. Lovich grounded out to end the threat.

In the top of the fourth, Zack Gregory was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Wallace followed with his third hit of the game. Peyton Stovall grounded out to second, but it allowed Gregory and Wallace to advance one base. Turner then delivered a double with one out to plate both Gregory and Wallace for a 5-3 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Mike Colleta scored on a one-out single by Nander De Sedas. However, Evan Taylor then picked off De Sedas on first and then fanned the next hitter. Arkansas took a 5-4 lead to Top 7. Missouri added another run in bottom of seventh to tie it at 5.

Connor Noland worked 5.0 complete innings. He allowed seven hits, three runs, all earned, one walk, nine strikeouts, two wild pitches, faced 23 hitters, 102 pitches and 66 of those were strikes. Taylor replaced him. Taylor went 1.1 inning, allowed a run, it was earned, three hits, struck out two, hit one, faced seven batters, threw 31 pitches with 20 being strikes. Zebulon Vermillion came in for Taylor with one out in seventh. Vermillion went 0.2 inning, allowed three hits, one run, earned, struck out one, faced five batters, threw 15 pitches with 12 going for strikes. Brady Tygart was on the mound for Arkansas in bottom of eight. Brady Tygart pitched the final two innings for the Hogs to get his third save of season. Tygart allowed two hits, struck out five, faced eight batters, threw 37 pitches with 23 being strikes. Vermillion moved to 2-0 with the win.

Spencer Miles started for Missouri. He worked 5.0 innings before giving way to Landry, a lefty. Kyle Brown replaced Landry in the eighth after he surrendered a home run and then hit a Razorback hitter. Austin Cheeley came on to pitch the top of 9. Landry (1-2) took the loss.

Arkansas (17-3, 4-0) and Missouri (12-6, 0-4) will play Saturday at 2 p.m. and televised on the SEC Network.