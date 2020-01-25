Brandon Frazier Completes Official Visit to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — McKinney (Texas) North three-star tight end Brandon Frazier has completed his official visit to Arkansas.

For Frazier it was his second official visit he has used to Arkansas. He also took one the May 2 weekend in 2019. He committed to the Hogs on May 28. However, when Chad Morris was fired on Nov. 8, Frazier decommitted on Nov. 12.

Not only has Frazier already used one of his official visits to Arkansas, he has made numerous unofficial visits to see the Hogs. How did this visit go?

“It was great, I really enjoyed it,” Frazier said. “Just being around the coaches, the new staff. I got to hang out with the players, Bumper (Pool), Grant (Morgan), Jack (Lindsey) and Peyton (Ausley), I really love them, they’re some good guys. I really enjoyed Coach (Sam) Pittman, seems like he really knows what he’s doing, I could definitely see myself playing for him.”

With his visits to Texas Tech, Auburn and Arkansas completed he said he won’t wait until Feb. 5 to make a decision.

“Nah, I won’t (wait),” Frazier said. “The three schools that are left, there are only good things about them and not many bad things, maybe one or two things for each school. I’ll probably decide this week or next week.”

What will be the determining factors for your decision?

“How I fit in and what they have to offer,” Frazier said. “All three schools are really good. It’ll come down to where I think is home and where I’ll be developed into the best player.”

Jon Cooper is the new coach of the tight ends at Arkansas. Frazier enjoyed meeting with Cooper.

“I love Coach Cooper,” Frazier said. “We sat down and watched my tape, went through what he did at UCF and what some of the players do in the NFL, it all correlates. It was interesting to see how he’d use me as a tight end. I really like him a lot.”

Arkansas only has two scholarship tight ends so the chance for early playing time is there for Frazier. How much of the visit was spent by Arkansas telling you how much they need you?

“Pretty good chunk of the time they were expressing that,” Frazier said. “They have two tight ends right now and that’s something you really need, especially in the SEC. Bumper and Grant were telling me, ‘Come. Coach Pittman probably won’t give it to you but you’ll have a really good chance of starting and making an impact early,’ which is what I want.”

Frazier has a shoulder brace on his right arm.

“I had a slight tear in my labrum, happened during football season (played with it), I just got it fixed up after the season so it doesn’t bother me in college,” Frazier said. “I’m in the brace for six more days and then I’ll start rehab and be out of it before April. They said I could play with it but it could get worse.”

At McKinney North, Frazier caught 98 passes for 1,813 yards and 16 touchdowns in three years. He talked about his senior season being his best.

“I definitely think I increased my speed, my ability to separate from defenders,” Frazier said. “I think I improved my blocking a bit and I lost weight from my junior year. I built confidence being a senior, a leader and team captain, knowing it was the last run with my boys.”

The 6-foot-7, 247-pound Frazier was hosted by Pool. Regardless of where he opts to attend his family is behind him he said.

“They’ve been really supportive, they don’t really care (where I go), they just want me to be happy,” Frazier said.

The next signing period begins on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Great time at Tech for my OV!! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/2k2hjj2ttW — Brandon Frazier (@BKFraz) December 9, 2019