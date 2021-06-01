Brandon Burlsworth Foundation Hosting In-Person Football Camps

LITTLE ROCK, AR (MAY 2021) – The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation is excited to announce our inperson camps are back for 2021. The camp in Harrison will be held on June 4th at F.S. Garrison

Stadium and in Little Rock on June 5th at War Memorial Stadium. The Brandon Burlsworth Football

Camps have been an annual event since the year 2000.



The pandemic forced the foundation to host a weeklong virtual camp in 2020 that had a high

viewership rate, but it does not compare to the knowledge campers will gain in-person on the field this year. Many of Brandon’s teammates and other former Arkansas Razorback players will be providing instruction at the Harrison and Little Rock camps.



“We look forward to these camps every year,” said Marty Burlsworth, CEO of the foundation and older brother of Brandon Burlsworth. “We are beyond excited to be able to host the camps in-person again. We’ve waited two years to be back on the field with our campers and we’re looking forward to it! A huge thank-you must go out to Coach Tommy Tice, Coach Joel Wells and all our former Razorback players that make the camps possible each year.”



Registration is $35 and open to boys and girls entering 3rd grade through 9th grade this fall on the

foundation’s website at brandonburlsworth.org.