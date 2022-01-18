Brandon Battle’s debut garners SEC Freshman of the Week honor

In his debut performance in a Razorback uniform at the Arkansas Invitational last Friday, freshman Brandon Battle produced a career best victory of 46.59 seconds in the 400m, as well as a 46.25 split on the winning 4×400 relay to earn SEC Freshman of the Week honor, the conference office announced.

Battle’s time is currently the second fastest in the world for the 2022 indoor season, trailing a 45.37 set by Randolph Ross of North Carolina A&T the same day in Clemson.

In topping the field at the Arkansas Invitational by nearly a full second, Battle bettered his previous indoor best of 47.88 and was within a tenth of a second of his outdoor best of 46.48, which ranked fourth best in the nation on the 2021 high school list.

Running on one of two Razorback relay squads in the final section of the 4×400, Battle carried the baton on the second leg and produced the fastest split of the evening with a 46.25 as Arkansas won the race in 3:10.59.

SEC Indoor Track and Field Weekly Honors – Jan. 18, 2022

Men’s Runner of the Week: Matthew Boling, Georgia

Georgia’s Mathew Boling left the field behind in his first 200-meter dash of the season with a world-leading time of 20.49 at the Clemson Invite. This ties for the third-best time of his career. Boling also had a successful meet in the field events, placing first and setting a school record and world-leading mark in the long jump.

Men’s Field Athlete of the Week: Bobby Colantonio Jr., Alabama

Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr., came away with a toss of 24.15m in the weight throw at the Blazer Invitational, shattering his own Alabama school record and landing in the No. 7 spot on the all-time collegiate top-10. His mark is No. 1 in the world and leads the nation this season by more than a meter. On the season, he has three of the top-five throws in the nation.

Men’s Freshman of the Week: Brandon Battle, Arkansas

Arkansas’ Brandon Battle sped to a career best of 46.59 in claiming a 400m victory at the Arkansas Invitational, producing the second fastest time in the world at the early stage of the 2022 season. Battle later ran on the winning 4×400 relay, producing a split of 46.25 on the second leg, as the Razorbacks posted a time of 3:10.59.