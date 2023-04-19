FAYETTEVILLE — Dave Van Horn dropped some good news for Arkansas fans following Tuesday night’s win over UCA with an update on sophomore right-handed pitcher Brady Tygart.

“There’s a possibility,” Van Horn said. “He’ll probably be on the 27-man (roster), that’s the key. You see him on there, you’ll probably see him throw.”

Tygart has been limited to four games this season. He last pitched on March 1 suffering a UCL sprain. This season, Tygart is 1-0 with an ERA of 5.68 and has one save.

In 2022, Tygart appeared in 24 games. He was 3-4 with an ERA of 3.82 and earned eight saves.

In Tygart and Koty Frank’s absence this season, Van Horn has leaned on Hagen Smith, Gage Wood, Dylan Carter, Cody Adcock and more recently Christian Foutch as well as others.