FAYETTEVILLE — Houston (Texas) Klein Forest Class of 2023 three-star linebacker Brad Spence has set his decision date.

Spence, 6-3, 230, will choose on Tuesday between Arkansas, California and Texas. Spence was at Arkansas on June 10-12 and then went to California the following weekend for official visits. Arkansas and California also offered his younger brother Trent Spence, 6-3, 210, who is a member of the Class of 2025, a scholarship as well.

In 2021, Spence finished with 72 tackles, 51 solo, 11 for loss, one sack, seven quarterback hurries, six pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Spence, who holds 32 scholarship offers, was impressed with Arkansas during the visit.

“It was a great visit,” Spence said. “I like the people around here, I like the players. It was a great experience. You gotta love Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman). I enjoyed myself out here this weekend.”

While some of the schools recruited Spence to play the edge rusher, Arkansas wants him at linebacker.

“I love it,” Spence said. “It’s a good opportunity. It’s a blessing to have a scholarship from Arkansas wanting me to play linebacker.”

The Razorbacks currently have 21 commitments. They have two linebackers committed. Oxford (Miss.) High’s Alex Sanford, 6-3, 240, and Carrollton (Texas) Hebron’s Carson Dean, 6-4, 235.