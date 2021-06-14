Boykins leaves Hogs to take assistant coaching job at UTEP

LITTLE ROCK — After spending two seasons on the college basketball staff of his former NBA coach, Arkansas director of student-athlete development Earl Boykins has left the Razorbacks program to accept a bench assistant coaching position at Texas-El Paso of Conference USA, according to multiple sources.

Boykins was hired by Eric Musselman in September 2019 to join the Razorbacks’ staff after having played for the Head Hog twice during his 13-year NBA career — at Golden State when Musselman was head coach of the Warriors, and at Orlando when Musselman was an assistant coach on the Magic’s staff.

Boykins joins new UTEP head coach Joe Golding, who left Abilene Christian after a successful run in the Southland Conference to replace former Miners head coach Rodney Terry.

A source told Hogville.net that Musselman has a short list of candidates to fill the vacancy, not all of the names from which can be shared but among those names is Mo Charlo (he played for Musselman in the NBA Development League), Larry Lewis (assistant coach at UC-Santa Barbara), and Mardy Collins (also played for Musselman in the NBA D-League). The source said Musselman also had multiple conversations about the position with native Arkansan, 6-time NBA champion, and Naismith Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, although Pippen is not expected to fill the position.

Boykins becomes the third member of Arkansas’ basketball staff to leave the program in the past couple of months as he joins Corey Williams (now at Texas Tech) and David Patrick (now at Oklahoma).

Boykins’ coaching experience includes a stint as head coach at Douglas County (Colo.) High School, and he also ran the Boykins Basketball Academy in Denver. In addition, he founded non-profit “Boykins Kids” and has been a lecturer on leadership.

The second-shortest player in NBA history at 5-5, Boykins dished out 2,092 assists and scored 5,791 points over his career. In fact, he is the shortest player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in a game when he poured in 32 in a 117-109 Denver Nuggets’ win over Detroit on Nov. 11, 2004. An undrafted free agent out of Eastern Michigan where he earned honorable mention All American honors, Boykins played for the New Jersey Nets (1999), Cleveland Cavaliers (1999 and 2000), Orlando Magic (1999), Los Angeles Clippers (2000-02), Golden State Warriors (2002-03), Denver Nuggets (2003-06, 2007), Toronto Raptors (2006-07), Milwaukee Bucks (2007; 2010-11), Charlotte Bobcats (2007-08), Washington Wizards (2009-10), and Houston Rockets (2012).