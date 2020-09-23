Boyd Garners Preseason Media All-SEC Recognition

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Arkansas senior running back Rakeem Boyd has garnered additional Southeastern Conference recognition by being named to the Preseason Media All-SEC Second Team, announced by the league office Thursday. Last week, Boyd was placed on the Coaches’ Preseason Second Team.

Boyd led the team in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2018 and 2019, totaling 1,867 career rushing yards and 10 scores in his first two seasons on the Hill. As a junior, he ran for 1,133 yards and eight touchdowns, while rushing for over 100 yards in five games. The Houston, Texas native ranked fourth in the SEC and 27th nationally averaging 94.4 yards per game; in addition, Boyd’s 6.4 yards per carry ranked ninth in the conference. On just eight carries, he rushed for a career-best 185 yards against Western Kentucky, averaging 23.1 yards per attempt, including two touchdown runs of 76 and 86 yards with the latter being a career-long.

Last season, Boyd was one of five rushers in the country to have five runs of 50+ yards and one of just three to have three rushes of 70+ yards.

As a sophomore in 2018, Boyd ranked 10th in the SEC averaging 6.0 yards per carry and 13th among league-leaders totaling 734 rushing yards. His eight-career 100+ yard single-game rushing performances make him one of 16 running backs in school history to accomplish the feat.

The Maxwell, Earl Campbell and Doak Walker Awards tabbed Boyd to their respective watch lists before the 2020 season.

The Razorbacks kick off the season against Georgia at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 26 inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network.