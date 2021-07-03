Bobby Portis heading to NBA Finals with Milwaukee Bucks

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 24: Bobby Portis #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts to a score during the first half of a game against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on March 24, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Bobby Portis and the Milwaukee Bucks have punched their ticket to the NBA Finals after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday Night.

The former Razorback scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 32 minutes of action. It was Portis’ second career playoff start as the forward moved into the lineup for the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Portis has been a key piece for the Bucks during this Eastern Conference championship run. He earned his first career playoff start in Milwaukee’s Game Five win on Thursday, scoring 22 points, while recording eight rebounds and tacking on three steals.

Portis and Milwaukee will now face the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Finals beginning on Mon. July 5 at 7:30 p.m. (CST) on TNT.