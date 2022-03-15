FAYETTEVILLE — Blytheville Class of 2023 offensive lineman Wills Gullic was at Arkansas on Saturday and is someone who could see his recruiting stock on the rise this fall.

Gullic, 6-6, 300, owns a perfect 4.0 grade-point average. Following the visit to the Arkansas Prospect Day Gullic talked about how it went.

“I liked being on the field,” Gullic said. “Getting out there and seeing what it would be like on a game day.”

Gullic shared his thoughts about Arkansas and the facilities.

“I’ve seen like three or four (schools) and this is probably at the top of the list as far as I have seen,” Gullic said. “Everything I saw here is top notch.”

Among the other schools he has visited or camped at are Purdue, Missouri, Arkansas State, Princeton, Ouachita Baptist and Columbia. Gullic is still awaiting his first offer.

“There’s quite a few interest,” Gullic said.

Gullic talked about what he feels are his strengths on the offensive line.

“Really just thinking about it and planning out where I need to go,” Gullic said. “And I’m pretty good at getting where I need to go.”

Gullic got to meet and talk to Cody Kennedy, the Arkansas offensive line coach, on Saturday.

“I liked him,” Gullic said. “I feel comfortable talking to him.”

Gullic said it’s also a positive that Sam Pittman is a former offensive line coach.

