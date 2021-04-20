Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods returns to Blessings Golf Club October 4-6, 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Blessings Golf Club will host the second annual Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods this fall, announced today by tournament officials. Slated for October 4-6, the event is expected to feature ten of the top men’s and women’s teams from across the country, including programs from each of the Power 5 Conferences. The tournament will be broadcast live on GOLF Channel Monday, October 4 – Wednesday, October 6 from 3:30pm – 6:30pm CT each day.

“We look forward to building upon the success of last year’s tournament and hosting the top men and women collegiate golfers from around the country,” stated John Tyson, Chairman of Tyson Foods, Inc. “The Blessings Collegiate Invitational allows us to provide a challenging test for the participants while giving back to Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities.”

The Blessings Collegiate Invitational is a 54-hole stroke play competition, with the men’s and women’s teams competing on the same course and in the same conditions throughout the week. The comprehensive tournament field includes a lineup of distinguished programs from each of the Power 5 Conferences as well as one American Athletic Conference team. Participating schools include Arizona, Arkansas (host), Houston, Illinois, Louisville, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Tech and UCLA.

“We are thrilled to welcome a group of premier collegiate golf programs to the 2021 tournament field and look forward to testing our game against some of the top teams from across the country,” stated University of Arkansas women’s golf coach, Shauna Taylor. “Blessings Golf Club is truly a world class venue, and we are excited to showcase our home through this exciting collegiate event,” added University of Arkansas men’s golf coach, Brad McMakin.

The inaugural Blessings Collegiate Invitational presented by Tyson Foods was held in October 2020, featuring a showdown amongst all 14 Southeastern Conference men’s and women’s teams. The University of Arkansas delivered a dominant performance on their home course, capturing the titles for Women’s Medalist (Brooke Matthews), Mixed Pairs Best Ball (Brooke Matthews + Julian Perico), Women’s Team and Overall College Champion.

Event officials are working closely with the University of Arkansas and will follow health department guidelines to protect the well-being of participants, tournament staff and volunteers. Tournament officials expect to announce details regarding hosting fans and ticketing as the tournament approaches.

Volunteer opportunities for the tournament will be announced in the coming months, with registration expected to open in July 2021. To stay up to date with event information and news, please visitBlessingsCollegiate.com or follow the event onFacebook, Twitter, or Instagram.