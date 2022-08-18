By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Bleacher Report has released its games that qualify for biggest “Upset Watch” in 2022 with the Razorbacks one of them.

Bleacher Report picked the Oct. 1 game in Razorback Stadium that has Alabama coming to Fayetteville to face the Razorbacks. Arkansas’ last win in this series was Saturday, Sept. 23, in the same stadium with the Hogs escaping with a 24-23 two-overtime thriller.

Bleacher Report’s Morgan Moriarty has picked a few games where an upset is possible with the Hogs over Alabama one of them.

“Arkansas hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006. But this might be the Razorbacks’ best shot to break that streak. The Hogs’ 42-35 loss in Tuscaloosa last season was their closest defeat since a 14-13 setback in Fayetteville in 2014.

The Razorbacks have drastically improved under head coach Sam Pittman, who is entering his third season. Following a 3-7 mark in 2020, Arkansas went 9-4 last season. It was the best finish for the Hogs since their 11-2 mark in 2011. Arkansas returns seven starters on offense, including standout quarterback KJ Jefferson.

Even after losing the national title game to Georgia last season, Alabama (+175) is the favorite to win it all in 2022. On Monday, the Tide checked in at No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll for the ninth time in program history.

They return just five starters on offense and seven on defense—but that’s typical for the NFL draft machine that is Alabama. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young is back at quarterback, and linebacker Will Anderson Jr., winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, will have that unit in good shape.

It’s hard to beat Alabama any day. But since Arkansas gets Bama at home after a close loss last season, this matchup is one to keep an eye on.”

Among the other games involving Arkansas opponents or SEC schools Moriarty has among the key ones to watch were BYU against Notre Dame in Las Vegas, Oct. 8, Alabama at Texas Sept. 10 and Utah at Florida Sept. 3.