By Otis Ki

FAYETTEVILLE — A trio of key University of Arkansas football targets have set dates to announce their decision on where they will go to college.

Pinson (Ala.) Valley three-star safety TJ Metcalf, 6-1, 185, will announce his decision on Friday. Next up will be East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Paris Patterson, 6-6, 345, will make his choice known at 5 p.m. (CT) on Monday, July 4. Then Frisco (Texas) Lone Star four-star cornerback Jaylon Braxton, 6-0, 170, has his announcement scheduled for Saturday, July 9.

Metcalf visited Arkansas on June 10-12 and then was at Penn State this past weekend. Ole Miss and Jackson State are his other finalists. Metcalf is a very high three-star with all the recruiting services and sports 24 offers.

Patterson is rated a four-star recruit with Rivals.com. He was at Arkansas June 22 for a football camp, drew a scholarship offer and then took an official visit to Arkansas this past weekend. Tennessee and LSU are among his other offers and considerations.

Braxton took an official visit to Arkansas the June 17-19 weekend. He was actually committed to Michigan State at that time, but has since decommitted there. He has Arkansas, Baylor, Michigan State, Miami (Fla.) and California as other options among his 28 scholarship offers. Braxton runs a 10.83 in the 100-meter dash and 21.92 in the 200-meters. Braxton is a consensus four-star recruit with all the services.

The Razorbacks currently have 16 public commitments for the Class of 2023.