Beyond all the bells & whistles, reality of Muss-Arkansas Act 1 is “small ball”

LITTLE ROCK — Ahh, the trappings of an Eric Musselman press conference. Lots of shiny objects on display these days whenever the first-year Arkansas men’s basketball coach meets with the media.

Annual Red-White game? Yep, but try this on: We’re sneaking into basketball-retired Barnhill Arena, hangin’ a disco ball, dressin’ up in retro digs, and throwin’ our party there! Dedication game to unveil Nolan Richardson Court? Uh-huh, but let’s spice it up with a first-ever matchup against the in-state Little Rock Trojans led by a former Hog great and do it all for a charitible cause!

Pure … gold … Muss.

Even the otherwise unceremonious pressers have suddenly taken on a scavenger-hunt quality offering a tease that something unexpected might be unpacked. They used to be held almost strictly in the bowels of the home of the Hogs — the Bud Walton Arena media room — with a promise to deliver a dependable ho-hum vibe, but the last three times Musselman has met with clusters of media he was in 1) Fort Smith, 2) Barnhill Arena, and 3) the basketball performance center where the Hogs practice.

Talk about pace-and-space offense, Muss keeps things fresh and lively.

From this early vantage point, the Muss Bus doesn’t appear destined to be one of those tired, or ironic, captions forced on a fan base to over-accentuate the prowess of its team’s leader. It paints an accurate picture of the fast-rolling, moving-target Head Hog who so far has wowed a Razorbacks fanbase with almost daily splashes — via creative photo ops with recruits; a flood of Twitter posts embracing the past, present, and future of Razorbacks basketball; his journal-esque website; and various local and national podcasts.

The rolling stone steamrolls no Muss. Because so far he’s always a step (or more) ahead. And it’s not fake hustle. There’s real purpose in all the energy and enthusiasm that Musselman packs into his vision for his Arkansas program.

Still, there must be an occasion to slow down, pause, maybe even come to a complete stop to acknowledge the reality of a season that’s hurling toward him in what will be his first campaign on the north side of the Boston Mountains.

It’s a reality that Musselman acknowledged when asked by an Arkansas basketball analyst just over a week ago during a coaches clinic in central Arkansas.

“It’s about to get real, I know,” Musselman said with a nod and a smile. “Wins and losses are about to start happening, so the honeymoon is officially over in November.”

There it is. Now fast-forward to the Tuesday presser in Fayetteville to tip off the team’s transition from its “team development” phase to the first day of full-on “training camp” practices — and we’re not discounting all the goodies that Musselman let’s the fanbase unwrap almost daily — but the BIG takeaway can be summed up in two words: SMALL ball.

Win of lose, fly or fall flat, the real business of the season is jumpin’ off in just over a month with a team short on numbers (only nine scholarship players currently eligible to play) and short on size in that available lot (the two tallest players stand at 6-8), and with the depth of talent tilting heavily in favor of a five-player backcourt that assuredly will wear many hats while playing some unfamiliar roles in the frontcourt.

It points to 6-5 power forwards and 6-6 / 6-7 center lineups. The lack of size is the biggest story that must be taken into account — by the way, it’s not necessarily a precursor for peril — but at minimum it looks to be the most significant hurdle to overcome during Musselman-Arkansas, Act I.

“We haven’t had to prepare for a team, going against ourselves it’s hard to really see how small we are,” Musselman conceded Tuesday when asked about his team’s lack of size. “But I think as we start getting ready to play games we will certainly take on an identity. We’ll change lineups maybe even game by game. That might be — that’s not etched in stone –but this might not be a roster where we will roll out the same five guys game after game after game. We might have to do some things based on who we’re playing. And try to take a look at some advantage/disadvantage type things on lineups and starting lineups and rotations as well.”

That’s the global viewpoint of the situation. Drilling it down to specifics, Musselman brings the reality into focus when talking about individual players and roles.

Musselman on 6-6 senior forward Adrio Bailey: “He can play the 4. He’s going to have to play some 5 for us this year. We’ve talked to him about that. Obviously, in his mind, he’s kind of like a 4/3 or 3/4 and is probably going to have to play those positions and play a lot more 5 than he ever has in his life.”

Whoa. Just wait, there’s more.

Musselman on 6-5 junior wing Mason Jones: “Mason is going to move to the 4 against certain teams and he’s a 2/3. We’ve done this in the past when we’ve had a roster that you haven’t had a lot of time to try to formulate, so we’ll do the best we can figuring it out. But we’re looking forward to the challenge with great excitement.”

What about 6-8 sophomore Reggie Chaney, or anyone for that matter, embracing the 5-spot?

Musselman on his options at center: “We’re going to have to play that by committee. Reggie is going to have to play some, Adrio’s going to have to play some and (6-7 senior-graduate transfer Jeantal) Cylla’s probably played the 3/4 his whole life and he’s going to have to play some when we play small ball.”

Chaney’s per-40-minutes numbers were strong a season ago as a freshman, and the expectation is he’ll be the frontline centerpiece. Cylla is the most skilled of the forwards and will be a threat to score in both the mid-range as well as the 3-point line. Bailey has struggled at both ends of the floor in his three seasons at Arkansas, but he’s shown stretches of bringing value as an energy guy when focused on playing within himself.

Two 6-8 forwards — sophomore Ethan Henderson and junior walk-on Emeka Obukwelu — will provide depth and insurance to a thin frontline.

And, there’s still hope that 7-3 sophomore and Little Rock native Connor Vanover will be granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate playing eligibility after transferring from Cal-Berkeley. However, Musselman has been proceeding as though Vanover will sit out the 2019-20 season per the standard redshirt-transfer requirements.

The strength of this team will be its backcourt, starting with the trio of returnees Isaiah Joe (just watch, he’ll be tabbed preseason All SEC first-team soon), Mason Jones (third leading scorer a year ago), and Desi Sills (nabbed a starting role late in the season and saw both his efficiency and scoring contributions soar).

“I would say for sure Isaiah Joe has been the steadiest day after day after day after day,” Musselman said of his star guard. “Performance, attitude, everything. We had the players all vote on who worked the hardest. We had three different categories — leadership, working hard, and who got in off hours — and Desi graded out the highest amongst his peers. That was not anything with myself or the coaches. I had the guys vote on that. So I would say Desi had a real good offseason as well.

“Mason has worked really really hard on his body and watches what he eats. He’s been a guy that, if we practice at 2:30, at 6:15 in the morning there’s a pretty good chance he’s in there shooting with one of the grad assistants. His work ethic early in the morning, we had a little group that was kind of like the Breakfast Club. Before anybody got in the building there were three or four or five guys kind of shooting at 6:00 in the morning. He was one of the guys that spearheaded that group. Now with Mason, it’s just about consistency on a daily basis. There are practices where he shoots lights out and is phenomenal and then he’ll miss a couple of shots and then we kind of got to bring him back to where he’s got to get mentally. So, one of the things we’re talking to Mason a lot about is the consistency in his approach on a daily basis.”

Veteran point guards Jalen Harris (the 6-2 fourth-year junior who was among the SEC leaders a year ago in assist-to-turnover ratio) and Jimmy Whitt (6-3 senior-grad transfer from SMU whose a slasher and big rebounder from the backcourt) have been anemic shooting the ball from 3, but in lineups with Joe, Jones, and Sills on the floor both point guards bring enough value in other aspects of the game to suggest the Hogs’ guard corps could be among the best in the SEC.

“I know he’s really excited,” Musselman said of Whitt returning to Arkansas for his second go-round with the Hogs. “Obviously he had opportunities to No. 1 stay where he was. And then once he hit the transfer portal he had a lot of opportunities. He was highly sought after because of his ability to rebound at the guard spot. You look at his wingspan defensively and he’s a real quality young man as well.

“I think a lot of it with (Harris’s) shooting is mental, too. He’s been getting in reps, he looks really good and shooting the ball on his own. I feel like his confidence is growing. Having said that, now I think anytime with any upperclassman, it comes down to … whether you’re a baseball hitter, you get in grooves or get in slumps. I think with J5, it’s really just getting him into a game and him knocking down a couple 3s and then what we see behind closed doors. Hopefully he’ll shoot the ball at a much higher rate this year.”

Unveiling a pace-and-space offense while playing sound man-to-man defense with an emphasis on defensive rebounding to generate offensive possessions will present both opportunities and challenges for a team playing “small ball.” Arkansas hopes to have quickness and skill advantages in most matchups, and if the ball is moving with good perimeter spacing having four capable guards on the floor together could be a real advantage.

Conversely, the Hogs might find the going is tough trying to score at the rim and earning trips to the free throw line — both tenets of Musselman’s offensive philosophy — as smaller teams don’t get to the cup as often as bigger teams do, and consequently free-throw opportunities are fewer. Defensively, the team will be vulnerable to capable size inside and will have to compensate for lack of size with effort, execution in help rotations, and good ol’ want-to on the glass.

Outside of the certainty that Arkansas will play “small ball” in ’19-20, there are lots of questions and unknowns going into Musselman’s first experiment in Fayetteville. If he’s right about the honeymoon screaching to a halt in November you can bet he’ll keep things fresh, lively, and moving along in the spirit of winning games — which is the real test of any coach-team marriage.

For more from Musselman’s pre-practive presser on Tuesday, follow along below …

Muss on team development and preparing for a fast-approaching season: “We’re excited. I think everybody in the country right now from a college basketball standpoint is excited. It’s the first day of practice. Having said that, there are some areas we’ve got to get better at. As we look into the future, we’ve got to look at continuing improving our depth and then this year it’s going to be really important as we’ve talked about a lot is just us rebounding the basketball and rim protection. We’re going to have to do it a little bit different than the normal rim protection type thing. And then we’ve got to take care of the basketball. We have not gone live much at all, although everything we’ve done up to this point has been team stuff. We didn’t break it down to three- or four-man individual skill stuff. We did all of our skill work as a group. But we do have to take care of the basketball, and obviously some of those things I just talked about were areas of concern last year as well. And they continue to be areas of concern as we kind of look for what we need to try to accomplish to the best we can in the minimal amount of time between now and opening night.”

Muss on the meshing of returning players and newcomers (he signed five college transfers in the spring): “I think that’s a real good question. That’s actually a big part of why we went full team since we’ve been together. So we were in a four-hour segment basically the whole time I’ve been here. Four hours per week. We elected to use those four hours with our whole group rather than just guards for an hour and bigs for another hour … We don’t have any bigs, so I guess we’d kind of have to have all wings so to speak. From a player chemistry standpoint, they’ve been phenomenal. Off the floor it seems like they’ve really jelled. We’ve done a ton of things together off the basketball court. Not really between the lines where we come together from a chemistry standpoint. Just not the new players, but also our new coaching staff. So there’s a lot of newness that we’re trying to get to have familiarity with one another. Now we’re going to start going live a lot more than what we have. Even though we’ve put in a lot of our offensive and defensive philosophies, a lot of that stuff has been non-contact. As you prepare for a season, you’ve got to have a lot of contact and it’s going to be physical and it’s going to be taxing, both mentally and physically going forward from now until the week before our first game.”

Muss on team bonding activites: “I need a whole other press conference for that. We’ve had the team over to the house a lot. Every Friday during the course of our summer segment we did something outside the box that was not basketball related whether it was boxing, yoga, we trained with the track team. We tried to do something at least once a week that’s a little outside the box. I think it kind of helps everybody get to know each other. We’re only playing 30 games and at the pro level you’re obviously playing 82 games. The guys are away from you in the summer so to speak but it’s a long grind for 30 games. You’ve got to mix things up in practice so there’s some excitement when you come in. It can’t be the same monotony. I think it goes with what you do on and off the floor.

Muss on recruiting: “I mean, the one thing we don’t want to do is, you never know in recruiting, but you don’t want to make a mistake. The fortunate thing, I talked to Hunter (Yurachek) and John (Fagg) about it even in the interview, there were four years where I really got to sit back and study and then two years as an assistant — really, add three years as an assistant. I thought the one thing, looking at rosters when you make a mistake recruiting, it can really set you back. So, we’re going to be as sure as we possibly can. Obviously, the younger a player is the more upside, but yet also there is less body of work. But, we have been really really recruiting this (2020) class really hard. Having said that, in the 2020 class, we as a staff, we as a program, and the players, we are a year behind where other people where. We understand that and I feel like our staff has made incredible strides with the ‘20 class. What happens in November, what happens with the early signing period, the late signing period, I have no idea where that goes. But certainly, the effort and the energy of the staff has put in, and for most of our recruits, their openness to give us a chance or a platform to try and let recruits know who we are and what our philosophy is. I mean, we are doing as much as we can. I’m a 54-year-old, and I don’t think my wife and daughter like to see me go on Twitter with a headband on and a knee brace on and a uniform. My wife doesn’t really think that’s cool, but right now we have recruits across the country sending us pictures like, ‘Hey, if I come on campus can I do this?’ So, we’re trying to kind of create a niche. We try to relate to 18-year-olds rather than 55-year-olds.”

Muss on Adrio Bailey as a four-year program leader: “The thing Adrio gives us is a vibrant … he’s got a personality. He lightens the room every day with his smile and his energy. He’s always upbeat, which is really important because, again, not today, not tomorrow, but next Wednesday and next Thursday, those are hard when you’re going two hours, two hours, two hours. It’s a hard grind and there’s not light at the end of the tunnel. Look, the coaches, players, fans, everybody, the games are what’s fun. That’s what you put in all this work for, is for the games. He’s a guy that kind of makes this timeframe go a little quicker because of his attitude.”

Muss on his team’s conditioning: “Phenomenal. We’re not on the track today doing the mile run because everybody passed it. I would say that we spend a lot of time on physical condition. We’re going to have a lot of guys play a lot of minutes because of the depth. I’m not playing 11 guys because I don’t have 11 guys eligible on the roster, so we’re probably going to have a rotation of seven or eight guys. So those seven guys have to be in really great physical condition. We talked about the physical condition that our past teams have had. Then you hope that you’re in great condition and that, knock on wood, alleviates minor injuries going forward if you’re in great shape. I think sometimes injuries happen when you’re not in great physical condition.”

Muss on if he had an update on the NCAA waiver-request for immediate playing eligibility for Connor Vanover: “No. Nothing at all. We’re just kind of waiting.”

Muss on social media marketing of his program: “At Nevada, we did a lot of off-the-wall, outside-the-box stuff that generated a lot of national stuff. That actually kind of helped us in recruiting tremendously, so we’re trying to do different stuff here. I had never done the recruiting pictures like that. It just kind of happened. One time I did something and then someone said it looked like an NBA scene, then it triggered a thought. I mean, the weird thing is I was at the football game the other day and two students came up to me and asked if … one of the kids had a scene of Jordan and Kobe guarding me, and said, ‘Hey, will you guard me?’ I was like, ‘Well, there’s like 60,000 people at a football game. Where are we going to do this?’ So I took him up and we did it in the hallway. It’s kind of cool and unique and different, and you know, the great thing about coaching college athletics is you can do some stuff like that. I don’t think I’d be posing for any pictures with of the NBA guys I coached. Ron Artest would probably hit me in the face.”

Muss on the role and impact of former player and current student assistant Khalil Garland: “I can’t say enough about Khalil. He’s at everything. We have 6 a.m. weights, he’s sitting there with his teammates watching. He never misses a practice, he’s early for stuff and he’s a big part of our team. He really is, because even though he’s not suiting up, guys are feeding off of him and they respect him. I respect the heck out of him. He’s a big part of our basketball family, for sure. … He’s definitely one of the guys. I do think he kind of gets where we’re coming from, I really do. I’ll talk to him underneath the basket or the baseline sometimes about, ‘Hey, let’s get this guy going a little more and going harder,’ or ‘Let’s get this guy focused a little more.’ Hopefully that relationship will continue to evolve and get even stronger and stronger where he has more of a voice like a coach.”

