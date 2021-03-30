Bentonville WR Charles Nimrod Talks Arkansas Offer, More

FAYETTEVILLE — Bentonville Class of 2022 wide receiver Charles Nimrod was offered by Arkansas on March 19.

Nimrod was later offered by Illinois bringing his scholarship total to 16. After spending time in Florida enjoying spring break last week, Nimrod is back now. He talked about what the offer from the Razorbacks means to him.

“It means lot that my homestate thinks I can play for them and in the SEC,” Nimrod said. “It’s cool that players in the past should have gotten offers from them, but didn’t and I finally got the offer.”

Nimrod talked about how the offer from Kenny Guiton and the Razorbacks came about.

“I had been talking to them for awhile,” Nimrod said. “Coach Kenny, the receiver’s coach, we had been in touch for a few weeks. Then he called me and we were on the phone for a bit. Then he asked to talk to my mom and he told her first. Then, after that, she gave the phone back to me and it was small talk about me as a player and what they’re trying to do at Arkansas. Then he said that he wanted to offer me. I was like that’s great.”

While Arkansas had offered two receivers previously in the state that came before Guiton arrived. It meant a lot to Nimrod took notice of him as well.

“Yeah I think so the coaching staff there before I hadn’t really talked to them much,” Nimrod said. “When he came in he reached out like as soon as he got here.”

Nimrod had a very good junior season catching 36 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. He talked about his strengths at wide receiver.

“I feel like I run good routes, have good hands and I’m explosive off the ball,” Nimrod said. “Things I could work on my speed coming in and out of breaks.”

Nimrod isn’t in a rush to make a decision, but does have a general idea when he will make his college choice.

“I’ve been waiting to visit schools, but I will definitely choose before senior season starts I’m hoping to,” Nimrod said.

Bentonville went 10-1 in 2020 losing to Cabot 38-34 in the state playoffs. The Tigers are always one of the better 7A teams in Arkansas. Nimrod talked about the outlook for 2021.

“I don’t know to be honest,” Nimrod said. “I know we’re going to have a lot of weapons on offense with our receivers and running back. Then defense I don’t know much about, but we always come together and have a good team. I just know that.”

In addition to Arkansas and Illinois, Nimrod has offers to Washington State, Memphis, Kansas, Utah State, Arkansas State, Tulsa, Middle Tennessee, ULM, Hawaii, New Mexico, Bowling Green, Louisiana Tech, FIU and Tulane.