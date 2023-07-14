FAYETTEVILLE — For the second time, Benton four-star running back Braylen Russell has committed to Arkansas.

Russell, 6-2, 230, first committed to Arkansas on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, while he was a sophomore running back at Lakeside High School in Hot Springs. He committed while attending Arkansas’ victory over Mississippi State that day.

Russell decommitted on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, the day after Arkansas lost to Mississippi State in Starkville. But on Friday evening at Benton High School, Russell committed to the Razorbacks over Tennessee, South Carolina and numerous others.

Russell took an official visit to Arkansas the June 16-18 weekend. He had helped lead Benton to the University of Arkansas Invitational 7 on 7 title on Wednesday of that week. He was asked what Arkansas needed to do to convince him to recommit to the program?

“I’ve always grown up in Arkansas and been a Razorback fan so there’s nothing they can do to convince me,” Russell said. “It’s what I want with my decision and what best fits me to be honest. So they’ve already put a great impression on (me at) the University of Arkansas.

At Arkansas, Russell will play for Jimmy Smith, who coaches the running backs.

“I like Coach Jimmy,” Russell said. “He’s funny. Coach Pitt (Sam Pittman) is a good dude. I mean a really good coach.”

As a sophomore at Lakeside, Russell rushed for 1,205 yards and 15 touchdowns. In his first season at Benton, Russell rushed 230 times for 1,643 yards and 26 touchdowns. He caught 22 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He did it while playing injured all season.

“I didn’t like it,” Russell said. “I mean I was hurt all season. I have a broken foot in every game I played in. This season, I’m looking forward to just having a breakout season my senior season. I was in a boot. Took it off to play the game then put it back on afterward.”

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Braylen Russell, RB, 6-2, 230, Benton

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Ashton Bethel-Roman, WR, 6-1, 165, Missouri City Ridge Point, Texas

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Pinson Clay-Chalkville, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas