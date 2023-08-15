Drake Priddy

FAYETTEVILLE – Returning starter and veteran SEC guard redshirt senior Beaux Limmer has made the full transition to center and is the clear starter for the 2023 season.

Limmer played in all 13 games in the 2022 season, starting 12 at right guard and moving to center for the Liberty Bowl against Kansas. In those 13 games, Limmer played 983 snaps, tying teammate Brady Latham, and allowing only four sacks.

Though Limmer has spent most of his time at guard he has played in 30 career games and started 24 games straight, second behind Latham.

After the 2022 season ended Limmer was named Second-Team All-SEC and a Third-Team All-America. Limmer has already gained many 2023 preseason accolades to be again another All-SEC and All-America Razorback.

While being an All-SEC and All-American guard, there are still questions about the move to center and how easy of a transition it is for Limmer.

“The most difficult part’s definitely having to snap the ball before you can fire off,” Limmer said. “You can’t really put any weight on your toes or on your hand. You’ve got to worry about snapping the ball and then being able to fire off.”

With the inability to fire off the ball, Limmer believes it will be a game of leverage.

“Playing with leverage comes into play a lot more, especially when you’re playing up against a nose like Tank (Booker) or somebody who weighs more than you and he’s an inch or two off the ball,” Limmer said.

Limmer’s start at center in the Liberty Bowl came after Jacob’s Blocking Trophy winner and All-SEC center Ricky Stromberg departed for the NFL.

With big shoes to fill Limmer helped the Razorbacks win in a three-overtime thriller with a final score of 55-53 and a second straight Razorback bowl win. The AutoZone Liberty Bowl and Limmer’s stellar performance sealed his fate as the 2023 starting center.

“It was huge to get at least one game under my belt before I came in the spring and fall this year playing center,” said Limmer. “It’s been a big deal with confidence, knowing that I can play at least at that level and then hopefully carry it over into SEC play. Just a huge confidence boost.”

With that said Limmer has continued to receive praise from both teammates and coaches throughout fall camp including his position coach Cody Kennedy.

“Yeah, I think it’s very smooth right now,” Kennedy said. “He’s learning how to set protections and not just any … a multitude of protections. And how to set runs and spot runs. Very similar to what they do Sundays.”

Coach Kennedy sees Limmer as being able to transition to the next level easily with his experience at multiple spots within the interior offensive line.

“That’s kind of the thing they ask among the interior guys is ‘Can he snap?’ That’s kind of the first question they’re going to ask. And you’ve got to have flex players there that are able to cover different positions,” Kennedy said in reference to what NFL scouts are looking for.

Latham also gave Limmer plenty of praise as the new starting center.

“Well, he’s doing a bunch of things really well,” Latham said. “Beaux is super smart and really calm under pressure, so he does a really good job of giving us the point. The center is kind of like the quarterback of the offensive line, so he always sends us in the right direction.”

Latham also credits Limmer for his strength and power. It was even more appropriate after Limmer’s video of him squatting 700 pounds went viral.

Latham stated “Also, Beaux’s really strong and powerful. When we’re in combos or when we work together, you can definitely feel his presence.”

With plenty of confidence and praise, Limmer is due for another great season, but just in a different position.

Arkansas will return to the practice fields Wednesday morning.