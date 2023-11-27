FAYETTEVILLE — Interior offensive lineman Beaux Limmer has accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine game thus seemingly bypassing on his extra season of college eligibility he could have had due to the COVID 2020 season.

Limmer, 6-5, 306, has started in 36 consecutive games for Arkansas. The majority of his starts came at right guard, but he started at center in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl as well as 11 of the 12 games in 2023. He moved to right guard for one game, but switched back to center after halftime.

Limmer came to Arkansas from Tyler (Texas) Lee High School in the Class of 2018. The game will be played Feb. 1 at The Star in the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas. The game was previously played in Las Vegas.

Limmer was selected a third-team All-America by both Phil Steele and Athlon prior to the 2023 season. In 2019 Limmer played in four games thus preserving his redshirt. In 2020, Limmer saw action in seven games with five starts all at righit guard.

In 2021, Limmer played in 13 games and started the final 11. He once again played in 13 games in 2022 with 13 starts. He started each of the 12 games this past season.